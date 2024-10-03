Holiday News
Amazon is hiring 8,000 holiday employees in Dallas-Fort Worth
As the 2024 holiday shopping season approaches, Amazon is doing its annual round of hiring, seeking to fill 250,000 full-time, part-time, and seasonal roles across the U.S., including 18,000 positions in Texas and 8,000 in Dallas-Fort Worth.
Seasonal Amazon jobs offer competitive pay, flexible schedules, and, as a release so eloquently puts it, "the opportunity to be part of the bustling retail industry during its busiest time of year." LOL. Many of these seasonal roles also come with the potential to transition into regular, full-time employment after the holidays.
The release does not specify which positions are open but one can assume packing and delivering boxes are involved.
Interested applicants can go to amazon.com/localjobs or text NEWJOB to 31432 to sign up for job alerts. Open roles are posted throughout the holiday season.
Pay and Benefits
All seasonal employees earn at least $18 per hour, and have access to comprehensive benefits like health care coverage from their first day of employment.
Approximately one-third of seasonal employees stay on year after year.
Seasonal employees who stay at the company can see an average pay increase of 15 percent over their first three years.
Amazon perks include career advancement opportunities; access to earned pay at any time; health, vision, and dental insurance from the first day on the job; a 401(k) with company match; and up to 20 weeks of paid pregnancy/parental leave for birth parents (six weeks for eligible supporting parents).
They also get Amazon Prime employee discount, and Amazon’s Resources for Living program, a free benefit offering mental health and financial services and support for employees, their families, and their households.