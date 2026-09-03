income news
This affluent Dallas neighbor is America's 6th wealthiest suburb
University Park has long been considered Dallas' richest neighbor, and a new study has revealed that the average household income in the affluent enclave has soared 60 percent in the last decade.
The report from GoBankingRates, called "America’s Wealthiest Suburbs Today Compared to 10 Years Ago," tracked the average household income across the nation's 50 wealthiest suburbs from 2014 to 2024. Cities had to have at least 5,000 households and be part of a large metro area to qualify. Income data was sourced from the Census Bureau.
In the new report, University Park maintains its elite status as the sixth wealthiest suburb in America for the third year in a row. Its current rank is two spots higher than where it ranked in 2016, at No. 8 nationwide.
The findings also confirm that its residents have certainly become richer over time. According to Census Bureau data, University Park households made $254,422 in average income 2014, which has since surged to $407,253 in 2024.
Two more affluent Dallas-Fort Worth neighbors – Southlake and Colleyville – also rank among the 50 wealthiest American suburbs.
Southlake is the country's eighth wealthiest suburb for 2026, up from No. 16 in 2016. Average household income in this area has grown from $232,034 in 2014 to $384,530 as of 2024, the study found. That's a growth rate of about 66 percent in a single decade.
Colleyville, meanwhile, has surprisingly dropped down the list of the wealthiest suburbs over the last 10 years. It currently ranks 46th but previously ranked 28th in 2016, according to GoBankingRates. Average household income in this particular DFW city has increased 35 percent, from $205,828 to $277,720 in 2024.
For an additional data point, the study included the average home value of each city as of January 2026:
- University Park – $2,507,381
- Southlake – $1,264,386
- Colleyville – $896,635
Other affluent suburbs in Texas
Houston neighbors West University Place and Bellaire both appear among the top 20 wealthiest American suburbs for 2026.
West University Place is America's second-wealthiest suburb, with residents making $439,594 in average household income in 2024. That's nearly 50 percent more than the $294,723 average income in 2014.
Bellaire ranks 18th on the list with an average household income of $335,492 as of 2024, up from $226,295 in 2014.
The average value of a home in West University Place was $1,638,701 as of January 2026, and Bellaire has an average home value of $1,154,776.
The top 10 wealthiest suburbs in America in 2026 are:
- No. 1 – Scarsdale, New York
- No. 2 – West University Place, Texas
- No. 3 – Rye, New York
- No. 4 – Los Altos, California
- No. 5 – Paradise Valley, Arizona
- No. 6 – University Park, Texas
- No. 7 – Alamo, California
- No. 8 – Southlake, Texas
- No. 9 – McLean, Virginia
- No. 10 – Orinda, California