Texas romances as the No. 3 best state for singles in new report
Finding love in the Lone Star State is easier than almost anywhere else in the country, so says a new study.
Texas ranked as the third best state for singles in WalletHub's annual "Best and Worst States for Singles" report, which compared all 50 states based on their "dating economics" (cost of living metrics and date-related costs like average price for coffee or a haircut), dating opportunities (such as an "openness to relationships" score or the share of single adults), and a romance and fun ranking (calculated based on various entertainment venues and attractions per capita).
WalletHub said Texas is the fourth most "romantic and fun" state for singles, and it ranked No. 6 nationally for its ample dating opportunities. In the dating economics category, Texas came in 18th.
For the second year in a row, Texas tied with California for the most movie theaters per capita, and it landed in a four-way tie with California, New York, and Florida for the highest number of restaurants per capita.
In Dallas, many of the best local restaurants are gearing up for a romantic Valentine's Day weekend with dinner and drink specials and decadent desserts. Or singles can skip a traditional dinner and instead impress their date by taking them to a romantic Valentine's-themed event.
The report's author said Texas offers "endless opportunities" for singles to find love because of its diversity, dense population, and its numerous date venues. Texans are also much more open to relationships than residents in other states, the report found.
"People in the Lone Star State are less likely than people in most states to show signs of 'attachment avoidance,' or discomfort with intimacy, based on nationwide psychological surveys," the report said. "In other words, if you’re looking for commitment, Texas is a good place to search."
WalletHub also gave a small shout-out to Texas' booming economy and high employment growth rates, which show the state has "a robust job market and expanding opportunities for workers across a wide range of industries."
The top 10 best states for singles in 2026 are:
- No. 1 – Florida
- No. 2 – New York
- No. 3 – Texas
- No. 4 – California
- No. 5 – Illinois
- No. 6 – Wisconsin
- No. 7 – Pennsylvania
- No. 8 – Massachusetts
- No. 9 – Ohio
- No. 10 – Minnesota