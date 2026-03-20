Hemp News
Dallas CBD shop will shutter in response to new legislation
A Dallas shop specializing in hemp products is closing: CBD Farmhouse, a woman-owned hemp dispensary located at 4448 Spring Valley Rd., will close at the end of March in response to new legislation in Texas placing harsh restrictions on the sale of hemp products.
According to a post from the owners of CBD Farmhouse, they're closing on March 31.
"Due to new legislation, in Texas, banning THCa in smokable products, we are now faced with an incredibly painful and heartbreaking decision: We will be closing our doors at the end of this month on March 31," their post said.
The new regulations from the Texas Department of State Health Services, championed by Gov. Greg Abbott, include a ban on smokable hemp. Any hemp products must contain 0.3 percent delta-9 THC or less.
Edible hemp products will still be allowed but with stricter packaging and testing. There's also a massive increase in fees for businesses that sell hemp products.
According to MJBiz Daily, the new annual fees are $5,000 for any retail location, and $10,000 per manufacturing facility — compared to the hundred-something fees currently in place. Texas has more than 9,000 retail locations registered to sell consumable hemp products, many of which are small businesses that won't be able to afford the new fees.
Most of the response to the new legislation has been opposed. In January, hundreds of THC supporters and business owners packed a Department of State Health Services hearing to voice their opposition. A lawsuit against the legislation is likely in the works.
Hemp was once a common agricultural crop grown throughout the U.S. Prior to the passage of the 1937 Marijuana Act, hemp was grown primarily as a fiber crop. The passage of the 2014 Farm Bill created a renewed interest in producing industrial hemp — focused mostly on producing hemp for cannabidiol (CBD).
Several states that allow adult medical and recreational use of marijuana have enacted strict measures to tamp down the hemp market, while others have moved toward regulating hemp and marijuana under a single cannabis umbrella.
CBD Farmhouse was founded in 2018 to develop quality, unique, and natural hemp products, and to educate about the positive applications of hemp.
"CBD Farmhouse has been so much more than a business to us. It has been a passion, a purpose, and a community we have cherished every single day," the owners said.
Their post generated an outpouring of dismay from regulars and fans, vouching for the beneficial effects their business had.
"Our dog survived many thunderstorms with the CBD treats," said one.
"This shop was my second family in Dallas and first smoke shop in Dallas! I’m forever grateful for the love and support [y'all] have shared and thank [y'all] for helping me build a community and friends," said another.