Time to Get Social
Champions Social Club debuts as Dallas’ new members-only hub for dining, entertainment, and connection
In a city known for ambitious ideas and elevated experiences, Dallas' Champions Social Club is introducing a fresh take on private membership. Located at 17776 Dallas Pkwy, the new members-only destination blends globally inspired dining, curated entertainment, competitive games, and sophisticated social spaces into a single community-focused concept designed to foster meaningful connections.
Positioned as a modern third space for professionals, entrepreneurs, and social enthusiasts, Champions Social Club offers an environment where members can gather for business, leisure, and everything in between. The club combines upscale hospitality with engaging programming, creating a destination that feels equally suited for a casual evening out, a networking event, or a spirited game night.
At the heart of the experience is a culinary program led by Executive Chef Connie Trujillo, whose globally influenced menu reimagines familiar favorites with international flair. Signature offerings include Asian Caesar salad, lamb lollipops, scallops al ajillo, miso-glazed sea bass, duck à l’orange, wagyu strip, tomahawk ribeye, and apricot bread pudding. The dining experience is complemented by an atmosphere designed to encourage conversation, connection, and discovery.
Executive Chef Connie Trujillo leads the culinary program.Photo courtesy of Champions Social Club
Beyond the dining room, Champions Social Club offers a robust calendar of member-exclusive programming. Guests can enjoy everything from mixology classes and specialty tasting events to bourbon nights, live music performances, networking gatherings, and themed social experiences.
Competitive spirits will find plenty of opportunities to engage through skill-based games including poker, mahjong, chess, and other member tournaments and hosted events.
Membership is available through two distinct tiers. The Social Membership, beginning at $200 per month, provides access to the club, member celebrations, dining activations, themed events, game nights, and guest privileges.
For those seeking a more immersive experience, the Gold Membership expands benefits to include unlimited poker play, complimentary access to hosted events, priority reservations, member locker privileges, and dining discounts, creating a true home-away-from-home environment for regular visitors. Hosted poker games required a Gold Membership.
Ante up at Champions Social Club.Photo courtesy of Champions Social Club
Champions Social Club also serves as a premier venue for private events. Featuring more than 25,000 square feet of thoughtfully designed event space, the club can accommodate everything from intimate dinners and executive meetings to charity poker tournaments, milestone celebrations, receptions, and large-scale corporate gatherings.
Full-service catering, audiovisual capabilities, and experienced event professionals allow hosts to create seamless, elevated experiences for their guests.
As Dallas continues to embrace experiential hospitality and community-driven concepts, Champions Social Club arrives with a distinctive vision: bringing people together through games and competition, exceptional food, and the timeless appeal of shared experiences.
Whether gathering around a dining table, competing in a friendly game, or celebrating a special occasion, members will find a place designed to cultivate camaraderie, connection, and lasting memories.
Beginning June 1, the club will operate daily from 10 am to 2 pm, welcoming members into what promises to become one of Dallas’ most distinctive social destinations.
Champions Social Club is currently accepting memberships, with social membership dues and initiation fees waived through August 1, 2026. Apply and complete your membership profile by August 15, 2026, to receive a $200 credit on your account.