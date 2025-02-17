Election News
All the candidates running for Dallas City Council in 2025 election
The Dallas City Council is up for re-election on May 3, with 14 districts to be determined. The deadline for candidates to file was February 14, 2025, and the ballot has now been posted online, with at least 45 candidates who've successfully filed to run. (The list also shows candidates who did not file properly and will not be on the ballot.)
Of the 14 open seats, 10 have incumbent candidates who are currently in office and are running for another two-year term.
Of the remaining four, three are council members who've served four consecutive terms and can no longer run. The one remaining district has a council member who is not running for re-election.
Here's who's running and what they do:
District 1
Just south of downtown Dallas, includes North Oak Cliff, Bishop Arts
- Chad West - incumbent
- Jason Vanhof - tech sales
- Katrina Whatley - realtor
District 2
Weird propeller-shaped district extends from Love Field on the West, through Deep Ellum, to Casa View on the east
- Jesse Moreno - incumbent
- Sukhbir Kaur - repeat candidate
District 3
Southwest Dallas
- Zarin Gracey - incumbent
- John Sims - repeat candidate, owner of a podcast/radio studio in Oak Cliff
- Jesseca Lightbourne - pending
District 4
South Dallas. Seat vacated by Carolyn King Arnold who has reached the end of her term and cannot run again, despite her efforts.
- Maxie Johnson, pastor and DISD board of trustees representative
- Avis Hardaman, teacher
- Kebran W. Alexander, Dallas County Sheriff Department employee and returning candidate who ran in 2018
District 5
Far southeast Dallas
- Jaime Resendez - incumbent
- Elizabeth Matus - Health Unit Coordinator at Children's Medical Center
District 6
West Dallas, with seat left vacant by Omar Navaerz, who has reached the end of his term.
- Laura Cadena, Navaerz' Chief of Staff
- Tony Carrillo - return candidate who ran in 2017 and 2023
- David Blewett - one-term council member, but in in a different district (District 14)
- Gabriel Kissinger - "filmmaker"
- Monica Alonzo - former council member prior to Narvaez
- Machelle Wells - flight attendant and minister
- Linus Spiller - success coach and repeat candidate
- Nicholas "Nico" Quintanilla, youthful entrepreneur
District 7
Far east Dallas, just south of I-30 including Buckner Terrace
- Adam Bazaldua - incumbent
- Jose Rivas Jr.
- Brian O'Neil Hesson - community activist
- Cydney Walker - repeat candidate and host of Coffee & Politics talk show
- Lamar "Yaka" Jefferson
District 8
Far southeast Dallas, finally vacant now that Tennell Atkins has reached his term limit.
- Eliza Ruth Steward - has worked as a notary
- Erik Wilson - one-time city council member, running again
- Lorie Blair - current member of the Zoning & Planning commission
- Eugene Ralph - son of "Christian conservative" Eugene Ralph, is pro Proposition U, requiring Dallas to hire hundreds more police officers
- Subrina Brenham - income tax professional, repeat candidate who ran in 2021 and 2023
- Davante Peters - community organizer, return candidate
District 9
Northeast Dallas, Lakewood
- Paula Blackmon - incumbent
- Ernest P. Banda - served on the Red Light Camera commission in 2014
District 10
Northeast Dallas, Lake Highlands
- Kathy Stewart - incumbent
- Sirrano Keith Baldeo - litigious eccentric repeat candidate ran in 2019 and 2023
District 11
North Dallas/central — left vacant by Jaynie Schulz who chose not to run for another term.
- Bill Roth - Lake Highlands lawyer who sued over an affordable housing project
- Mona Andy Elshenawy - health care professional
- Jeff Kitner - COO at North Dallas Chamber of Commerce, bicycling and schools advocate
- Kendal Richardson - motivational speaker
District 12
Far North Dallas
- Cara Mendelsohn - incumbent
- Marc Rossouw - accountant and financial advisor
- Jose Cavazos - poet-philosopher, anti-war & climate crisis activist
District 13
North/northwest Dallas
- Gay Donnell Willis - incumbent
- Diane Benjamin - realtor in favor of "taking the liberal Marxist trash out in Dallas County and the city of Dallas"
District 14
Downtown and Greenville Avenue
- Paul Ridley - incumbent