Copper Wire News
AT&T offers up to $10K reward for info on copper cable theft in Dallas
Dallas-based AT&T is offering a reward of up to $10,000 to those who can provide information on the theft of copper cable.
According to a release, the company will issue a reward for "specific and detailed information" that leads to arrest and conviction for copper cable thefts or the attempted sale or purchase of stolen copper cable in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
“Theft and vandalism of critical communications infrastructure are serious matters that affect public safety and the community at large,” said Michael Peterson, Assistant Vice President - External Affairs, AT&T Texas in a statement. “Maintaining high-quality service is a top priority, and we’re working closely with law enforcement to investigate any incidents.”
On October 4, AT&T met with Dallas-area leaders to share examples of the community impact and discuss next steps.
Copper cable theft has been a recurring problem for more than a decade but has surged around Dallas and Fort Worth this year, with repeated high-profile thefts that have had an impact on power and internet, and have represented costly repairs for AT&T.
"When thieves target copper wiring, they often damage critical infrastructure, leaving our residents without essential services or a way to contact loved ones during an emergency,” said Tennell Atkins, Dallas Mayor Pro Tem. “It’s a serious issue that impacts everyone. That’s why we need to spread awareness and work together to stop those responsible.”
The public should report any unmarked (non-AT&T) vehicles or individuals cutting and removing cable.
Tipsters with information can remain anonymous and should call local law enforcement and AT&T Global Security & Investigations at (800) 807‐4205. The reward is valid for leads received by November 1, 2025.