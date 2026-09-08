Get Fit this Fall
Dallas-Fort Worth fitness scene bulks up with 6 new studios and gym upgrades to try this fall
From women-only strength training and athletic pilates to recovery lounges and affordable gyms with boutique-style perks, Dallas-Fort Worth's fitness scene is entering a strong new season.
Fall may be the unofficial start of a new fitness season, and Dallas-Fort Worth has plenty of fresh places to put that renewed motivation to work. The latest wave of studio and gym news shows that local fitness is moving well beyond rows of treadmills: Strength training is becoming more welcoming, Pilates is getting more athletic, and recovery amenities are showing up at every price point.
Whether the goal is lifting heavier, trying reformer Pilates, or simply finding a gym that makes it easier to stay consistent, these new openings and major upgrades offer a reason to refresh the routine.
LiftHER brings women-only strength training to Dallas
Coming to Inwood Village, is a new women-only gym built around approachable, progressive strength training. The concept comes from SculptHouse founder and CEO Katherine Mason and Nike global trainer Betina Gozo Shimonek, whose client roster has included Jessica Alba, Brittany Mahomes, and Mindy Kaling.
Small-group classes will be capped at eight to 14 women and combine dedicated lifting racks with instructor-led progressive programming. Members who prefer to train on their own can book OpenRack sessions, and complimentary DEXA scans will help track changes in body composition over time.
The studio is designed to support women through different seasons of life, including pregnancy, postpartum recovery, and the everyday physical demands of work and motherhood.
Ladies, come explore this all-new women-only gym.Photo courtesy of LiftHER
Jungle Studio Fitness plants roots in Park Cities
Jungle Studio Fitness has added a third North Texas location in Inwood Village. Jungle Park Cities opened at 5560 W. Lovers Ln., Suite 243, joining the brand's Bishop Arts and Fort Worth studios.The infrared-heated, mat-based lineup includes Jungle Method, a beat-driven mix of Pilates-inspired movement, strength, cardio, and athletic conditioning; Pilates Sculpt; Strength + Sculpt; and the more restorative Yoga + Sound. With music-forward classes and hospitality-minded interiors, Jungle aims to feel more like a destination than a traditional gym.
sculptme debuts its first U.S. studio in Fort Worth
International reformer Pilates brand, sculptme chose Fort Worth for its first U.S. location. The studio opened in May with a method that blends traditional reformer work and progressive strength training.
Classes emphasize controlled resistance, muscle activation, and progressive overload to build strength and mobility, while small groups allow instructors to offer hands-on coaching. The format is challenging but designed to remain accessible to both Pilates newcomers and experienced regulars.
EoS Fitness opens a feature-packed Murphy gym
EoS Fitness opened its first Murphy location on August 27 at Murphy Marketplace, 229 E. FM 544. The renovated, 43,801-square-foot gym is open around the clock.
Workout options range from a cardio cinema and indoor turf yard to boxing classes, free weights, smart strength machines, and a dedicated glute-training area. There is even a camera-friendly workout space with curated lighting for members who like to film their sessions.
Recovery gets equal billing. Members can move between a cold plunge, hot tub, and infrared sauna; use massage chairs, percussion massagers, compression boots, and stretch tables; or settle into a CryoLounge chair with targeted heating and cooling zones.
SotoMethod makes its Dallas debut in Highland Park
New York City fitness concept SotoMethod will open its first studio outside New York on September 19 at The Shops of Highland Park, 4212 Oak Lawn Ave.
Founded by Hilary Hoffman, SotoMethod is a high-intensity, low-impact workout that blends cardio intervals with sculpting and strength work. Its structured, repeatable programming is designed to help members build endurance and strength while measuring progress over time. The new studio will pair the brand's efficient training format with small, community-focused classes and a highly coached environment.
24 Hour Fitness remakes its Castle Hills club
The 24 Hour Fitness Castle Hills Super-Sport in Lewisville celebrated a grand reopening in July after a major remodel. Located at 4866 State Hwy. 121, the refreshed club has a redesigned floor plan, expanded cardio space, and two notable boutique-inspired additions.
Reformer24 brings Pilates programming into a dedicated reformer studio, while Recovery24 features Hyperice Normatec compression therapy and Human Touch massage chairs. The additions reflect a larger shift toward giving recovery and mobility a permanent place in the workout routine.
Together, the openings make one thing clear: The newest DFW gyms are not asking members to choose between strength, recovery, community, and price. Increasingly, they are finding ways to put all four under one roof.