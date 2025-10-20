All Aboard
DART’s new Silver Line rolls out free rides + festivities across North Texas
The long-awaited DART Silver Line makes its grand debut Saturday, October 25, connecting seven cities and DFW International Airport with sleek new commuter rail service designed for the region’s growing future.
Spanning 26 miles, the Silver Line links Plano, Richardson, Dallas, Addison, Carrollton, Coppell, Grapevine, and DFW Airport, offering an easy, reliable way to get to work, school, or your next flight, all without battling I-635 traffic.
To mark the milestone, DART is throwing a region-wide celebration. Each of the 10 Silver Line stations will host its own Opening Day festivities on October 25, featuring live music, cultural performances, family activities, and community programs that reflect the unique spirit of every city along the route.
And the best part? All rides on the Silver Line are free from October 25 through November 8, giving everyone a chance to explore the line’s full experience, from Plano’s 12th Street Station to DFW’s Terminal B.
The new line brings state-of-the-art Stadler trains, complete with comfy seating, bike and luggage racks, USB chargers, and ADA-compliant boarding. With service running daily from 4 am-1 am, and trains arriving every 30 minutes during rush hours, the Silver Line is built for commuters, students, and travelers alike.
“This project connects neighborhoods, employers, and the world’s third-busiest airport in one seamless ride,” says Nadine Lee, DART president & CEO, in a release. “It’s a catalyst for economic growth and a step toward a more connected North Texas.”
DART board chair Gary Slagel adds, “The Silver Line delivers modern, predictable transit that works for everyday riders and occasional travelers alike.”
So grab your friends, charge your phone (don't worry, there are USB ports onboard), and hop aboard for a free ride into the future of North Texas transit.
Learn more at DART.org/SilverLine or download the GoPass app for schedules, maps, and updates.