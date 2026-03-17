Coming Up Roses
Flowers meet fine art at NorthPark this spring during Fleurs de Villes
Something extraordinary is about to bloom at NorthPark Center. From March 24–29, the internationally celebrated floral exhibition Fleurs de Villes MUSE returns for its third year, transforming the shopping destination into a vibrant gallery of living floral art.
This six-day, free-to-the-public celebration showcases the imaginative work of North Texas’ top floral designers, each creating breathtaking mannequins crafted entirely from fresh flowers. The theme, MUSE, invites visitors to explore the powerful figures and ideas that inspire great art — reinterpreted through stunning botanical design.
Presented by the globally recognized Fleurs de Villes, the exhibition has dazzled audiences across the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. At NorthPark, the event takes on a distinctly local spirit by partnering with 17 arts and cultural organizations from across North Texas. Each floral installation tells a unique story, blending artistry, craftsmanship, and cultural inspiration into unforgettable visual experiences.
Partner organizations and floral artists include:
- Broadway Dallas and Hawthorne’s Floral Company
- Crow Museum of Asian Art and Wedding Erah
- Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden and Fiore x 7 Flower Bar
- Dallas Museum of Art and Dr Delphinium
- Kimbell Art Museum and Bellissimi Fiori
- Nasher Sculpture Center and Twelve Thirty Four
- University of North Texas: College of Visual Arts and Design and Le Bloom Dallas
Visitors are encouraged to stroll through the center to discover each floral masterpiece while learning more about the arts groups represented. The result is a colorful celebration of creativity that perfectly complements NorthPark’s reputation as one of Dallas’ most art-forward destinations.
Dallas Museum of Art by Branching Out Events Photo courtesy of NorthPark Center
“Fleurs de Villes MUSE shines a spotlight on the incredible creativity of local floral talent,” says co-founder Karen Marshall. “Each designer transforms cultural inspiration into breathtaking living art.”
Nancy A. Nasher, owner of NorthPark Center, agrees. “Each year, Fleurs de Villes brings an extraordinary burst of creativity to NorthPark,” she says. “This collaboration highlights the vibrant artistic spirit of our region.”
Throughout the week, visitors can enjoy several interactive experiences that bring the exhibition to life. Don't miss these special events:
Live Build
Tuesday, March 24, 10 am-4 pm
Watch the floral designers assemble their masterpieces flower by flower in real time.
Meet the Floral Artists
Saturday, March 28, 11 am-1 pm
Meet the talented teams behind the designs and hear about the inspiration and techniques behind their creations.
Cultural Performances
Saturday, March 28, 1-3 pm
Enjoy an afternoon of performances from participating cultural organizations celebrating the intersection of art, culture, and floral design.
Whether you're an art lover, a photography enthusiast, or simply someone who appreciates beautiful things, Fleurs de Villes MUSE offers a rare chance to see creativity blossom in spectacular fashion.
Plan your visit and prepare to see NorthPark Center in full bloom this spring.
Fleurs de Villes MUSE is on view at NorthPark Center, located at 8687 N. Central Expressway.