North Dallas suburb lauded as 5th best U.S. city for working parents
Frisco already has a reputation as a great place for families and a top spot for remote workers, so it's no surprise that the city has clocked in as one of the best places in the country for working parents, too.
Frisco has been ranked the 5th best U.S. city for working parents in a new study from Coworking Cafe.
The report analyzed career opportunities, childcare affordability, public school quality, and health and environmental factors across 100 U.S. cities. The highest-ranking cities are considered places where "working parents can truly thrive by combining strong job markets; top-tier schools; and healthier, more balanced lifestyles."
Frisco ranks at an impressive No. 5 nationally, keeping company more densely populated cities such as Washington, D.C. (No. 1), Arlington, Virginia (No. 2), Seattle, Washington (No. 3), and Miami, Florida (No. 4) in the top five.
Frisco is in a league of its own for its extraordinary "flexibility and space," the report says. It also helps that this North Dallas neighbor is the No.1 U.S. city for remote workers. Frisco has one of the highest rates of residents who work remotely, at 34 percent, the report found.
CoworkingCafe suggests Frisco parents that work from home may have better opportunity to balance their professional careers with their home lives, though that might not be true for all remote workers for one obvious reason: the cost of childcare.
Childcare costs the city add up to about $10,239 per year, which represents 7 percent of a Frisco household's median annual income. Frisco's childcare costs are much more affordable when compared to larger American cities. According to the report, Frisco parents pay less than half of what parents would typically pay for childcare in cities like San Francisco, Miami, or New York City.
"And, although childcare runs higher in this area than it does in Miami, Frisco makes up for it with nearly 10 acres of green space per 1,000 residents, leaving plenty of room for kids to run, play and grow," the study said. "Combine that with a high median household income and a reputation for safety, and Frisco manages to offer families both breathing room and economic opportunity without pulling them away from career paths."
Earlier in 2025, Frisco also claimed the No. 5 spot nationally in MoveBuddha's report of America's most desirable suburbs, and it was also dubbed the No. 1 most affordable, fastest-growing U.S. city by personal finance website GoBankingRates.
Elsewhere in Dallas-Fort Worth, Plano ranked as the 12th best U.S. city for working parents, followed by Irving (No. 53), Dallas (No. 58), Fort Worth (No. 67), Arlington (No. 72), and Garland (No. 77).
The top 10 best American cities for working parents are:
- No. 1 – Washington, D.C.
- No. 2 – Arlington, Virginia
- No. 3 – Seattle, Washington
- No. 4 – Miami, Florida
- No. 5 – Frisco, Texas
- No. 6 – San Francisco, California
- No. 7 – Minneapolis, Minnesota
- No. 8 – Jersey City, New Jersey
- No. 9 – Atlanta, Georgia
- No. 10 – Richmond, Virginia