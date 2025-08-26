Work-from-home news
Dallas suburb plugs in as No. 1 U.S. city for remote workers in 2025
The Dallas suburb of Frisco is a hotspot for remote workers in 2025: A new report anoints the techy city as the best city in America for remote workers.
Frisco earned a near-perfect score of 99 out of 100 in the study, conducted by digital business card company Wave Connect.
Two other Dallas suburbs also made the study’s top 10: Allen (No. 3, with a score of 78) and Plano (No. 6, with a score of 57).
Wave Connect analyzed the 40 U.S. cities with the largest remote worker populations and evaluated them on eight factors, including share of remote workers, median pay, cost of living index, yearly rent, dining costs, internet cost and speed, coworking availability, and safety index.
“The data reveals that smaller cities can actually offer better value to remote workers,” says George El-Hage, founder and CEO of Wave Connect. “For example, remote professionals in Frisco and Allen can combine six-figure salaries with housing costs under $25,000 annually, creating wealth-building opportunities that may not exist in expensive coastal markets.”
“If the shift to remote work continues,” El-Hage adds, “we might see traditional tech hubs losing residents to these more affordable destinations that offer both digital infrastructure and financial freedom.”
In the study, Frisco, Allen and Plano benefited from the lowest cost-of-living index (92.7) in the top 10. Allen boasted the lowest average yearly rent in the top 10 — $18,000.
On the internet front, Frisco had the second-highest download speed (271 megabytes per second). And in the money department, Frisco came in third place for median annual pay for remote workers ($111,000), and it tied for the lowest average yearly spending on restaurant meals ($2,300).
The top 10 cities for remote workers, according to the Wave Connect study, are:
- No. 1 Frisco, Texas
- No. 2 Cary, North Carolina
- No. 3 Allen, Texas
- No. 4 Bellevue, Washington
- No. 5 Arlington, Virginia
- No. 6 Plano, Texas
- No. 7 Naperville, Illinois
- No. 8 Highlands Ranch, Colorado
- No. 9 Alexandria, Virginia
- No. 10 Santa Clara, California
Frisco is on a roll when it comes to work-from-home accolades. A recent SmartAsset survey crowned Frisco as the U.S. city with the biggest share of remote workers. The study found over 40,000 Frisco residents work from home, which is more than a third of all of the city's workers aged 16 and older (117,193 total workers).
And data published recently by the U.S. Census Bureau shows remote workers in the Dallas metro area earn nearly 51 percent more than their commuting counterparts.