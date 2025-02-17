Buzzy Suburb
Frisco makes top 5 list of U.S. suburbs most in demand in 2025
A new list on the most desirable suburbs in America puts one buzzy Dallas-area city in the top 5: According to a recent growth report by moving services website moveBuddha, Frisco comes in at No. 5 on the list of American suburbs that everyone wants to move to.
The survey ranks the suburbs that are the most in-demand in the most populous U.S. metros for 2025.
It ranks cities by two criteria: recent mover search data from January 2024 to February 2025 which reflectsmoves planned for the current year; and the most recent Zillow Home Value Index data for home averages in each of the 50 biggest metros.
Frisco had a "move in-to-out ratio" of 1.82, meaning there are 182 searches for moves in for every 100 searches for moving out.
The report says Frisco's explosive growth mirrors Dallas', as the city saw a shocking 1,001 percent economic growth rate from 2022 to 2023.
"[Frisco is] now a business hub within a business hub, hosting everything from the Dallas Cowboys headquarters to FIFA’s 2026 World Cup," the report's author wrote.
The tech-driven city is also thriving with fun foodie festivals, new restaurant openings, and more.
The no. 1 suburb on the list was Summerville, South Carolina, 25 miles northeast of Charleston. The three other cities that topped Frisco were Meridian, Idaho just outside Boise; St. Augustine, Florida, 40 miles southeast of Jacksonville; and Vancouver, Washington, 10 miles north of Portland, Oregon.
While Frisco is one of the most desirable suburbs, a move there won't come cheap. MoveBuddha revealed the average Frisco home was worth $671,173 in December 2024. For reference, the typical American home cost about $357,000 at that time.
But according to the study's findings, Frisco is an outlier among the most expensive in-demand U.S. suburbs.
"Between 2005 and 2023, it ranked 1st in the nation for adding housing growth, building more than 50,000 units in that time," the report said. "Even with the effort, Frisco’s influx of newcomers is still strong, and its home prices are more than twice the Texas average (and the only top Texas suburb above the 60th percentile for home prices)."
The report also warns top suburbs like Frisco that offer a "city-like culture" can sometimes inherit problems of those same cities residents are trying to escape from, such as high housing costs and congested traffic.
"Whether they’re following in the footsteps of a booming metropolis or quietly living off the charm of a slower-paced past, these top suburbs were made to fit every taste and budget," the report said.
Other desirable Texas suburbs
Frisco won as the No. 1 most desirable suburb to move to in Texas, but three other suburbs also made it into the top 50: The North Austin suburb of Georgetown (No. 18), Houston's far-flung suburb of Conroe (No. 19), and Canyon Lake (No. 42) outside San Antonio.
The top 10 most desirable suburbs to move to in 2025 are:
- No. 1 – Summerville, South Carolina (Charleston)
- No. 2 – Meridian, Idaho (Boise)
- No. 3 – St. Augustine, Florida (Jacksonville)
- No. 4 – Vancouver, Washington (Portland)
- No. 5 – Frisco, Texas (Dallas-Fort Worth)
- No. 6 – Tempe, Arizona (Phoenix)
- No. 7 – Saint Paul, Minnesota (Minneapolis)
- No. 8 – Fort Mill, South Carolina (Charlotte, North Carolina)
- No. 9 – Clermont, Florida (Orlando)
- No. 10 – Cary, North Carolina (Raleigh)