Food Festivals
Omni PGA Frisco debuts Dallas' newest foodie festival with celeb chefs
Foodie festivals are becoming the hipster must-have and now Dallas-Fort Worth gets another, coming this spring at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa: Called Savor, it's a 4-day spree that will run from May 1–4 with food, entertainment, and its own special little twist: elite golf.
The event — which has the same name as a longtime foodie festival in Dallas that ended in 2017 — is "curated" by Chef Beau MacMillan and Emmy Award-winning event producer Scott Savlov, so it promises to be an artsy affair with chefs, musicians, and celebrity golf enthusiasts.
Food & Drink
They'll be bringing in some celebrity chefs and mixologists from across the country including Aarón Sánchez, Antonia Lofaso, Stephanie Izard, John Tesar, Tony Abou-Ganim, Shota Nakajima, Dean Fearing, Kwame Onwuachi, Elizabeth Blau, Jillian Vose, Ann Kim, and Kim Canteenwalla.
Golf
The event will feature the first-annual Savor Celebrity Golf Invitational, offering the chance to tee off alongside sports legends and entertainment stars including Michael Strahan, Rob Riggle, Anthony Anderson, Aimee Garcia, Nischelle Turner, and more.
Music
Some of the top-tier artists include Grammy-nominated band Midland and American country music singer-songwriter, D. Vincent Williams, adding a musical touch to the culinary experience.
Event schedule is as follows:
Thursday May 1: Masters of Taste Dinner, 7-10 pm. $550
Four-course dinner prepared by award-winning chefs, paired with cocktails and wines, accompanied by an acoustic musical performance. $550
Friday May 2: Fork & Fire Reception, 7-10 pm. $295
Live-fire culinary experience featuring notable chefs and food network stars grilling globally inspired dishes, complemented by cocktails from an acclaimed mixologist and a high energy musical concert.
Saturday May 3: Best of Texas Reception. 7-10 pm, $395
Texas-themed celebration featuring celebrated chefs from across the state, showcasing dishes paired with local spirits and beers. An electric musical concert will close out the night.
Sunday May 4: Margaritas & Mariachis Celebrity Brunch, 10 am-12 pm. $195
Brunch featuring the best Tex-Mex cuisine from across the state, margaritas, mariachi music, and a showcase of celebrity chefs and mixologists.
Tickets can purchased online. A portion of the proceeds from Savor ticket sales will go to the North Texas Food Bank.