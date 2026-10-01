Make the move
Moving day just got a little easier, thanks to Reliant and the Dallas Cowboys
If you've been watching TV lately, you may have noticed some familiar faces in a brand-new ad. As the official energy provider trusted by the Dallas Cowboys, Reliant teamed up with Cowboys rookie defensive back Caleb Downs, tight end Jake Ferguson, and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown for its new Winning Move campaign, highlighting the excitement — and challenges — that come with moving.
Winning move.Courtesy of Reliant
Beyond the fun commercial, the campaign highlights features, tools, and a new offer designed to help Texans make their next move a little easier. We sat down with Suzie Dieth, vice president of customer experience at Reliant, to learn more.
Q: Suzie, we’re loving this new Reliant ad with the beloved Cowboys! Can you tell us more about how it came together?
A: Absolutely! Reliant recently launched our new Winning Move campaign to connect with Texans during one of life’s biggest transitions: moving.
So many people are moving to and within North Texas, and that recently included one of the newest Cowboys to join the team, Caleb Downs. He had a big move to make after being drafted in the first round, so we had some of his fellow teammates, veterans Jake Ferguson and DeMarvion Overshown, help him get settled into his new city and home.
The Dallas Cowboys have been a valued partner for many years, and we had a lot of fun bringing this to life together.
We also used the campaign as an opportunity to highlight something many people don't realize when they move to Texas: In much of the state, customers have the freedom to choose their electricity provider. That choice gives people more control and the ability to find the plan, tools, and support that best fit their needs.
While the ad highlights the excitement of a fresh start, it also recognizes that moving can be overwhelming. At Reliant, we’re focused on making it easier when people choose to move with us.
Q: The ad is entertaining, but also so relatable. What makes moving such a stressful process?
A: Texas continues to be one of the most active moving markets in the country, with major metros like Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston accounting for nearly 75 percent of all new moves across the state.
Every move comes with a long checklist and countless decisions. Long before moving day, people are deciding where to live, which home to choose, and how to navigate the buying or leasing process. Then come all the logistics of the move itself — from selecting movers to setting up utilities, internet, home security, and more.
Research consistently shows that people experience significant decision fatigue during a move. Customers are looking for trustworthy partners who offer convenience, certainty, and ways to simplify their lives.
We know moving can be expensive, and electricity is essential from day one. That’s why we’re helping customers put savings back in their pockets while making one part of their move easier.
It doesn't have to be stressful.Photo courtesy of Reliant.
Q: What are some of the ways Reliant helps make electricity one less thing for movers to worry about?
A: Reliant offers a range of tools and support designed to give customers confidence at every stage of their move.
Customers can schedule service up to 60 days ahead of time, helping check one more item off the to-do list in advance. Same-day service may also be available for customers who need more flexibility.
New customers have convenient options to enroll, while existing customers can quickly and easily transfer their electricity service to a new address. Reliant also offers 24/7 support.
There’s even a 90-day satisfaction guarantee. If the electricity plan selected isn’t the right fit, Reliant will help customers switch to one that better suits their family and lifestyle.
Once customers are settled in, technology can help them better understand and manage their energy. Through the Reliant app, customers can track usage, manage their account, and gain insights into how their household is using electricity.
For customers interested in creating a more connected and secure home, Reliant also offers smart home and security solutions through Vivint, including technology that can help homeowners manage and monitor their homes from virtually anywhere.
The combination of energy management tools, smart home technology, and around-the-clock support helps customers feel more in control as they settle into a new space.
Reliant also offers helpful resources, including a free moving checklist, at reliant.com/moving.
Ultimately, the goal is to be a trusted partner giving Texans convenience, flexibility, and confidence during a move.
Q: Reliant is also offering incentives specifically for movers. What should viewers know?
A: Yes! We recognize that the cost of moving itself can be a major financial burden on families, so we have a new offer that launched alongside our Cowboys ad.
Customers moving into a qualifying single-family home may receive up to $500 in bill credits, while renters can receive up to $200.
What’s great about this offer is that it’s available to both qualifying new customers and existing customers who are transferring service. It’s also an automatic bill credit, so there’s no prepaid gift card or redemption process to hassle with.
For anyone preparing for an upcoming move, reach out to Reliant to learn more.
Moving comes with plenty of decisions. Reliant wants electricity to be one of the easiest ones. Learn more at reliant.com/winningmove.