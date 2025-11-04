Ready, Set, Dink
An updated list of all the new pickleball courts in Dallas-Fort Worth
In the two years since CultureMap last rounded up all the places to play pickleball in North Texas, the sport has only gotten more popular. So popular, in fact, that Brookhaven Country Club in Farmers Branch is hosting the 2025 Jenius Bank Pickleball World Championships right now through November 9.
Even if you're not pro level yet, you might still be interested by the whole new wave of court openings has swept DFW, meriting an updated list.
Each of these courts has either opened or been announced since our last article in early October 2023. As always, check each individual business for hours, rates, and rules — and don't forget to have fun!
Ace Pickleball Club
Frisco
This growing chain from Georgia made its Texas debut on July 12, 2025, in an old BuyBuy Baby space at at 2930 Preston Rd. #600.
It has a member-focused approach and all-inclusive pricing for professional-grade, cushioned, indoor courts and a welcoming community that includes free introductory clinics for newcomers. Memberships are $129 monthly with the first month free.
Chicken N Pickle
Allen
The chain — which already has North Texas locations in Grapevine and Grand Prairie — has now opened the Allen outpost which was originally scheduled for 2022. It's located at 1221 Johnson Rd. at The Farm, the mixed-use development at SH-121 and Alma Road. The venue encompasses nearly four acres with eight pickleball courts (six indoor and two outdoor covered), plus dining areas on two levels, a sports bar, beer garden, and yard games such as cornhole, battleship, and giant Jenga.
Pickleball Kingdom
Dallas & Fort Worth
Concept founded in Chandler, Arizona, opened in Plano during summer 2024 and has now added a location near the Galleria Dallas shopping center (14060 Dallas Pkwy.). It spans 30,320 square feet with 11 indoor courts. Another location in Keller/Fort Worth is still planning to open (original target date was 2025, and there's still time!). The company’s goal is to provide locations within 10-15 minutes of every North Texas city and neighborhood, offering quick access to anyone who wants to pickleball. Convenient!
The Picklr
McKinney & West Fort Worth
This is McKinney's first dedicated pickleball venue (joining locations in Arlington, Denton, Hurst, and Lewisville), and its opening was quickly followed by another in White Settlement. The McKinney venue features 10 indoor courts built with a 30-by-60-foot playing area, which is the professional standard for pickleball. The space allows for league play, tournaments, and open play, making it welcoming to both pro and amateur players.
Preston Playhouse
Dallas
"Pickel. Padel. Party" is the slogan here, as padel gets two indoor courts and pickleball nine, along as well as dedicated lounge and bar spaces. It's from Dallas-based WoodHouse, whose other hospitality venues include Park House Dallas, José, and the former T Bar M Racquet Club, now the private, members-only Banner House.
Dill Dinkers
Crowley & Plano
This family-friendly pickleball club company from Maryland began franchising in 2023, and is the first indoor pickleball facility in Crowley as of 2024. It features eight fenced-in courts, a pickleball court reservation system, pro shop, ball machine, and private event space for up to 20 people. Another location is slated to open soon in Plano.
The Sandy Pickle
The Village Dallas
The live-eat-play destination added six pickleball courts and six sand volleyball courts in late 2023, along with cutting-edge golf simulators, bar, and food truck. It's located at 5683 Village Glen Dr. and lets players book through its user-friendly app.
Serve & Sip Pickleball Club
Dallas
We first announced this in 2024, when it had a proposed opening slated for the next year, and it looks like the company really meant that: the website still promises 2025. The upscale sports facility/restaurant/bar is billed as the largest indoor-outdoor pickleball venue in the heart of Dallas, and plans to reside at 11250 N, Central Expy., in a former Conn's appliance store at the northeast corner of Royal Lane. Let's wait and see!