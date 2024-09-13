Pickleball News
Upscale new Serve & Sip Pickleball Club to open in middle of Dallas
Is pickleball still hot? You bet, and here's a new one coming to central Dallas: Called Serve & Sip Pickleball Club, it's being billed as the largest indoor-outdoor pickleball venue in the heart of Dallas and will reside at 11250 N, Central Expy., in a former Conn's appliance store at the northeast corner of Royal Lane.
According to a release, it's scheduled to open in 2025.
Serve & Sip is from Alex Menzel, an entrepreneur, developer, and SMU grad who envisions a "premium, bespoke blend of sport and hospitality, all within a vibrant and meticulously designed environment." Like regular pickleball, but classier.
Serve & Sip will feature professional-grade courts, an outdoor patio, and a dining experience — an environment where players can compete, drink craft cocktails, or unwind with friends. All are welcome: from seasoned players to those who want to drink and watch seasoned players play.
It's early yet, and Menzel did not provide information on how the dining operation would factor in, or what the food and drink would be; nor any details about exact number of courts or total square footage.
"I have plenty more details, but can't give away the secret sauce quite this early," Menzel says.
They're mainly just hoping that its central location — with access to the White Rock Creek Trail, the Cottonwood Creek Trail, the Northaven Trail Bridge, not to mention US-75 — will make it a destination, not just for pickleball activities, but also as a gathering space and more importantly, event space.
"Where some venues might focus on simply filling a space with as many courts as possible, Serve & Sip takes a different approach," Menzel says. "We believe that the best pickleball experience is about more than just the game—it is about creating a welcoming atmosphere, nurturing a strong sense of community, and fostering a deep sense of belonging through tailored hospitality."