This Week's Hot Headlines
DFW ice cream company crowned best by H-E-B and more popular stories
Editor's note: The top Dallas news of the week includes a big Texas win for a local ice cream brand. Plus, loads of new Dallas dining options and the impending closure of a longtime Oak Cliff taqueria. Find our most popular stories below, then plan your weekend right here.
1. North Texas ice cream company crowned Texas' best in H-E-B competition. Five Texas-made products took top honors in H-E-B's Quest for Texas Best, the annual competition hosted by the Texas supermarket chain. The Grand Prize winner was Sol Dias, a family-owned Mexican ice cream and paleta company based in Haltom City, near Fort Worth.
2. Where to eat in Dallas right now: 10 new restaurants for October. This list represents an exciting array of new Dallas dining options, encompassing a one-of-its-kind test restaurant, a fashionable coffee shop, steakhouse, Mexican cantina, Italian speakeasy, and three places to get dumplings.
Cookies and cappuccino from Maman. Maman
3. French cafe Maman from New York debuts in Dallas' Casa Linda Plaza. A French cafe chain from New York has debuted its ritzy fare in East Dallas. Maman, the celebrated spot with coffee and brand-name pastries, opened in Casa Linda Plaza on October 15.
4. 2 Dallas-area universities rank among Texas' 10 best for 2027. With early application season in full swing, two Dallas-area universities are racking up new accolades on a list of the 10 best Texas colleges for 2027.
5. Beloved neighborhood taqueria to close after 37 years in Dallas' Oak Cliff. An Oak Cliff taqueria will close its doors at the end of 2026, ending nearly 37 years serving the neighborhood.