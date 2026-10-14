Coffee News
French cafe Maman from New York debuts in Dallas' Casa Linda Plaza
A French cafe chain from New York is ready to debut its ritzy fare in East Dallas: Maman, a celebrated spot with coffee and brand-name pastries, will open a location in Casa Linda Plaza at 1152 N. Buckner Blvd. #124, in the former Schlotzsky's Deli.
According to a release, doors will open at 8 am Thursday, October 15.
Maman was founded in Soho in 2014 by partners Elisa Marshall and Benjamin Sormonte, and has expanded across the U.S, with 50-plus locations in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Florida, Pennsylvania, Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia, and Canada.
The company made its Texas debut in November 2025 with a cafe at The Plaza at Preston Center in Dallas, followed by a Lakewood location that opened earlier this year and a Plano location that opened in August. Another location is planned at Fields West in Frisco, as well as in Southlake.
Beyond the cafe operation, they have expanded into a lifestyle brand, selling merchandise in the culinary, design, and entertainment spaces; there's also a cookbook, Maman: The Cookbook, All Day Recipes to Warm Your Heart.
Expanding to Casa Linda Plaza is a big deal for East Dallas, which has its share of coffee shops but precious little in the way of precious upscale businesses.
“Casa Linda is such a vibrant community in Dallas, and we’re thrilled for maman to join the neighborhood,” says Marshall in the release. “Dallas has welcomed us since we opened our doors ... We can’t wait to bring our pastries and coffee and hope to become our neighbors' home away from home.”
The new location features 2,366 square feet of space with seating for 50 guests, plus an outdoor patio with seating for 12.
The cafe will be open during daylight hours with coffee, breakfast and lunch: espresso drinks, tea, and pastries such as croissants, kouign maman, Bundt cakes, tea cakes, and cookies. Heartier breakfast and lunch items include quiche, a breakfast bowl, and Mediterranean steak sandwich.
The Casa Linda location will feature Maman's French-inspired favorites, along with some Dallas-exclusive offerings and the seasonal fall menu, including:
- Magnolia Sweet Tea Fizz (Dallas exclusive): a cold-steeped magnolia bud tea made with Topo Chico, sweetened with local Texas wildflower honey syrup and served with a lemon wedge and fresh mint.
- Lone Star Cinnamon Bun (Dallas exclusive): a sweet, fluffy pastry filled with cinnamon sugar and topped with a creamy vanilla glaze and a signature pastry star.
- Salted Caramel Pecan Pie Roll (Dallas exclusive): a soft, buttery pastry swirled with salted caramel, vanilla and toasted Southern pecans.
- Blueberry Lavender Muffin: a delicate blueberry lavender muffin topped with buttery crumble and powdered sugar.
- Pumpkin Pie Croissant Cube: a laminated croissant cube filled with pumpkin pie buttercream, topped with torched meringue and sprinkled with pie crust crumbles.
- Maple French Toast Latte: featuring Grade A New England dark maple syrup reduced and infused with butter, real vanilla bean, cinnamon, nutmeg and fleur de sel.
They also partner up on brand collaborations with food & beverage names such as Martha Stewart.
Known for their rustic-chic décor, hanging plants, and Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookies, Maman will equip the former deli space with a new kitchen and the installation of their signature interior touches to create a cozy, European garden atmosphere. They boast a French provincial aesthetic with vintage furniture, wood floors, imported tiles, signature blue toile that extends to the custom espresso machine. These furnishings have made Maman a favorite for bridal showers, luncheons, and celebrations.
Casa Linda’s Maman exterior facade is covered by a striking floral mural painted by Joel Haynes Art.
To celebrate the grand opening on October 15, Maman will kick off the day with an 8 am ribbon-cutting. The first 100 guests to make a purchase will receive a complimentary tote and classic chocolate chip cookie. There will also be pop-ups and specials throughout the day.
The Casa Linda location will be open 7:30 am-6 pm Monday-Friday and 8 am-6 pm on weekends, with the kitchen closing daily at 4 pm.
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This story originally published on February 16, 2026. It has been updated with details on the opening date, menu, and more.