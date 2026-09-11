News you can eat
Martha Stewart pastries take the cake in this Dallas restaurant news
This Dallas restaurant news roundup is perfect for the start of football season because it's full of winners.
There are a few restaurant openings, lots of game-day specials, and tons of new fall menus at local restaurants and coffee shops. There is one sad taco closure, too.
Here's your playbook for what's happening on the Dallas food scene lately:
Summer Moon Coffee, a Texas-based chain, is opening a location in Prosper, at 4325 W University Dr. #10, in a former Starbucks at the intersection of Custer Road. Founded by a close-knit family in the Hill Country, Summer Moon is known for roasting its beans in handmade brick roasters over Texas oak; and for its "moon milk," a proprietary sweet cream made from seven secret ingredients which they will not divulge. They do hot and cold espresso and coffee drinks, matchas, lattes, chai, blended milkshakes, lemonade, plus snacks and pastries that vary store by store. They've already started hiring for the Prosper shop, which is anticipated to open soon, joining eight already-open locations in DFW and 66 nationwide.
Del Sur Tacos, the small local taqueria chain, closed its Oak Cliff location at 720 E. Jefferson Blvd. in August after seven years. Oak Cliff was a spinoff of the original Del Sur in McKinney, which founder Ismael Sanchez opened in 2015. Del Sur is acclaimed for its inventive tacos like chile relleno, cochinita pibil, and the El Santo (with pork, radish, and guajillo salsa), plus rare finds like mulitas, a cross between a taco and a quesadilla — all of which helped earn it a slot in CultureMap's Top Taco Tournament in 2025. An explanation for the closure was not offered, but their address on Jefferson Boulevard in the former Panchitas Restaurant space was a bit removed from the fray; in recent years, they made efforts to attract diners including the addition of a weekend brunch. In good news, the original location in McKinney at 4951 Eldorado Pkwy. is still open.
Maman, the fast-growing French cafe and bakery chain, has a partnership with Martha Stewart that features pastries and seasonal dishes created together by Stewart's test kitchen and Maman co-founder Elisa Marshall. Seasonal, limited-edition menu items specialty products for fall include a Caramel Cheesecake Sugar Bun filled with cream cheese mousseline and salted caramel; an Apple Cider Donut Cake made with apple cider and fall spices; and an Oatmeal Raisin Sandwich Cookie with cream cheese frosting; a Chicken Salad Club with spiced cranberry chutney; and a Creamy Tomato Soup & Three-Cheese Grilled Cheese sandwich. The cookie is available only through September 30, while the other Martha Stewart offerings are available through December 2. Also on the fall menu at Maman are a Pumpkin Pie Croissant Cube, Spiced Apple Danish, Blueberry Lavender Muffin, and Chocolate & Brown Butter Buttercream Croissant Bar.
S&D Oyster Company on McKinney Avenue is celebrating (a remarkable) 50 years in Dallas with anniversary specials and live music September 16-19. On its official anniversary - Wednesday, September 16 - the Uptown seafood institution will offer 50-cent Gulf oysters and 50 percent off all alcohol. The celebration continues Saturday, September 19, with half-price draft beer, $19.76 pricing (get it: 1976?) on commemorative 50th-anniversary merchandise, live music from the Revelers Hall Band, and reproductions of S&D's original menus.
Sugar & Sage Bakery on Lovers Lane is debuting a new savory pastry called the Cristo Amann, described as "a highly limited, first-of-its-kind creation fusing a caramelized Kouign Amann with a classic Monte Cristo." The pastry is filled with ham and Gruyère, griddled to order, and served with a berry dipping preserve; quantities will be limited daily. Other new lunch options include an Everything Chicken Salad Croissant, Ham & Cheddar Croissant, Chicken Caesar Wrap, Artisanal Caprese, and Prosciutto & Gruyère Panini.
Behold the Cristo Amann.Photo courtesy of Sugar & Sage Bakery
Vitality Bowls debuted a café in Prosper at 201 W Frontier Pkwy. #40, in the Victory Shops at Frontier, from local residents and entrepreneurs Fola Popoola and Isah Yusuf. The menu features the Superfood Bowl with açai, pitaya, almond milk, organic granola, cacao nibs and goji berries; and the Chimichurri Steak Wrap featuring greens, grass-fed sous-vide steak, grains, radishes and other ingredients wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla. The California-based chain now has 70-plus locations nationwide including five in the DFW area.
Loro Asian Smokehouse & Bar takes the field for football season with a new rice lager called Ghost Tiger, brewed with Roadhouse Brewing Co. and flavored with notes of yuzu and salt. The $6.50 beer is available on draft. Loro also rolls out a new $129 Game Day Bundle, available to-go only, which feeds a crowd with smoked wings, pulled pork sliders, smoked shishito queso, edamame, and corn fritters. The Loro x Favor Back-to-School Survival Kit has also been extended through September 30, with the $65 family meal available exclusively through Favor.
North Italia has introduced a $40 three-course dinner prix fixe menu daily from 4 pm to close through September 30 at its Dallas Union and Galleria locations. The menu includes starters, house-made pastas such as Spicy Rigatoni Vodka and Bolognese, entrees including Chicken Parmesan and Roasted Salmon, and desserts such as Salted Caramel Budino. Handcrafted cocktails and zero-proof drinks are available for an additional charge
Shake Shack is getting a jump on Halloween treat-ing with its new Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Shake, available now at Dallas locations. The hand-spun vanilla frozen custard shake is mixed with Reese’s creamy peanut butter and fudge sauce, then poured into a crackable dark chocolate shell and topped with whipped cream, mini Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, and Reese’s Pieces. Yum.
J. Rae’s is giving football season a sweet start with team-inspired cookies honoring SMU, TCU, and the Dallas Cowboys. Available now at both locations while supplies last, the specialty cookies are ideal for game-day (stress) snacking and tailgating.
Cantina Laredo is offering game-day specials at its Frisco location throughout the Dallas Cowboys season, including a $78 Family Fajitas to-go meal with grilled chicken, skirt steak, guacamole, rice, beans, and tortillas. A $30 Game Day Chips & Dip pack comes with house-made tortilla chips plus pints of fire-roasted salsa, chili con queso, and guacamole.
SusieCakes is remembering Dolly Parton with a limited-time four-pack of Dolly’s Decorated Cupcakes, available through September 13. The $25 box includes two vanilla and two chocolate cupcakes topped with pink vanilla buttercream and hot pink sanding sugar butterflies, with $1 from each box donated to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. The cupcakes are available at SusieCakes bakeries with 24 hours’ notice, while supplies last.
SusieCakes is offering Dolly Parton-themed cupcakes through September 13. Photo courtesy of SusieCakes
Over Under at The Village is kicking off football season with weekly game-day specials, watch parties, and a season-long Football Bingo Challenge. Specials include Money Line Mondays with a $20 handheld, fries, and domestic draft beer; Thursday night football with all-you-can-eat pizza; and a Wing Trio Parlay with 18 wings and a bucket of domestic beers for $50. Happy Hour runs Monday-Friday from 3-7 pm with $1 wings, $5 pretzels, and other drink and food specials, while groups can reserve the Press Box for game watching.
Buzz & Bustle on Village Glen Drive steams into fall with a lineup of seasonal coffee drinks, pastries, and lunch items. New drinks include the Notorious F.I.G. with fig syrup and mascarpone cold foam; The Canadian with maple brown butter syrup; Café de Olla, Spiced Pear Cider, Pumpkin Spice Latte, and Pumpkin Spice Nitro. New pastries include savory and sweet Danishes, a Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, and Orange Cranberry Scone.
Andy’s Frozen Custard is bringing back its fall favorites, including the Pumpkin Pie Concrete made with a whole slice of pumpkin pie; the S’mores Jackhammer with hot fudge, graham cracker, and marshmallow crème; and Butterscotch Brew and Latte. Also returning are hand-dipped Caramel Apples, available with Classic Caramel, Reese’s Pieces, or Roasted Pecan toppings. All are available through November 25, while supplies last, and customers who purchase a medium Concrete or Jackhammer can get a free limited-edition collectible cup.
MilkShake Factory is bringing back its Pumpkin Pie Milkshake for fall, available September 14-November 8 for $9.95 while supplies last. The handspun shake blends pumpkin puree, cinnamon, and fall spices with a crunchy graham crust - a cool spin on the classic dessert.
Firebirds Wood Fired Grill is adding a fall dessert with its new Pumpkin Spice Biscoff Cake, available through Thanksgiving for $11.95. The warm pumpkin cake is filled with molten Biscoff butter and topped with caramel-pumpkin drizzle, chopped pecans, and vanilla bean ice cream.
El Carlos Elegante is marking Hispanic Heritage Month with Flavors of Heritage, a multicourse tasting menu available September 16-October 31 for $99 per person. The chef-created menu showcases Mexican culinary traditions, with an optional $55 wine pairing or $50 tequila flight.
Café Duro welcomes fall with four seasonal coffee drinks, including three returning favorites and a new Cookie Butter Latte made with Biscoff-infused oat milk. The lineup also includes a Pumpkin Pecan Cold Brew with pecan-infused pumpkin milk, Spiced Hazelnut Mocha with Nutella-infused milk, and Salted Pistachio Caramel Iced Latte.
Taco Bell is bringing back its ice cream taco with a new twist, teaming up with artisanal ice cream brand Salt & Straw on the $3.99 Churro Ice Cream Taco. Available for a limited time at Taco Bell locations, the treat features a crispy waffle cone shell filled with new Churro Ice Cream, then topped with puffed rice and a dark chocolate-flavored coating. The collaboration also includes a Salt & Straw Choco-Waffle Chiller, available at select Live Más Cafés.
Salt & Straw's Churro Ice Cream Taco and Chiller for Taco Bell. Photo courtesy of Taco Bell
Mountain Mike’s Pizza is adding build-your-own calzones to its menu for a limited time through December 31. The 10-inch calzones are made with the chain’s signature dough, garlic butter, melted mozzarella, and up to two toppings, then baked and served with dipping sauce. Customers can also add a calzone to any medium, large, or 20-inch Mountain-sized pizza for $7.99.
Snooze Eatery is boozing up brunch with a new Build Your Own Mimosa program. There's also a lineup of new dishes, including Pumpkin Pecan Pie Pancakes, Tiramisu French Toast, crispy and smothered breakfast burritos, breakfast tacos, and a Smoked Salmon Benny. The customizable mimosas are available by the glass or bottle, while two new cocktails — a Strawberry Morning Marg and a Paloma — join the bar lineup.
MOD Pizza is rolling out a refreshed menu with five new signature pizzas, a Mediterranean salad, and the CinnaMOD, a dessert pizza topped with cinnamon sugar, salted caramel, and vanilla icing. The menu update also includes Pumpkin Spice and Pink Vanilla Cake Pops.
Postino is getting into the pickle craze through a new collaboration with Grillo's Pickles. They're introducing a new Hot Pickle Dip made with whipped cream cheese, labneh, garlic, dill, Grillo’s pickle brine, and Hot Dill Pickles. Served with house chips and fresh vegetables, the limited-time dip is available at all Postino locations September 3-October 28.
McDonald’s is choosin' Texas for a special, limited-time Texas Meal featuring collectible cups representing seven regions of the state, including Dallas/Fort Worth. The meal comes with 10 McNuggets, medium fries, and a medium drink, plus a choice of cup designed by Texas artist Avery Orendorf. Spicy Chicken McNuggets are also back for a limited time and can be ordered as part of the Texas Meal or a la carte at participating Texas locations.
Black Sheep Coffee is adding hojicha and bringing back pumpkin spice for fall. The seasonal lineup includes Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Latte with Cold Foam, Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Spice Matcha Latte, and Maple & Pecan Acai Bowl, plus new Matcha and Hojicha Lattes in flavors including vanilla and salted caramel with macadamia. The roasted, nutty hojicha can be served hot or iced with a choice of milk.
Applebee’s is kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month early with two $6.99 margaritas available throughout September. The limited-time drinks are the Dos-A-Rita, a blend of Applebee’s House Margarita and a 7-ounce Dos Equis Lager served over ice with fresh lime; and the 1800 Coconut Lemonade Margarita, made with 1800 Coconut Tequila, lemonade, and triple sec. The Dos-A-Rita is also available frozen for an additional $1.
JINYA Ramen Bar is adding two limited-time Chef’s Specials for fall, available through November 30. The Aka Oni Spicy Garlic Ramen features clear chicken broth, pork and chicken chashu, fried garlic, cabbage, bean sprouts, green onion, chili oil, sesame oil, and chili flakes. The Tonkatsu with Steamed Rice pairs a crispy fried pork cutlet with JINYA’s signature tonkatsu sauce and steamed rice.
Columbian Country Club on Ross Avenue is amping up football season with its Pro Football Watch Party Series, launching Sunday, September 13, and continuing every Sunday throughout the season. Table-service guests get complimentary bites during the games, while weekly events will offer games and prizes. The patio will host weekly ping pong tournaments, followed by DJ sets from 10 pm-2 am.
Chili’s is turning a nostalgic sip into its September Marg of the Month with the $6 Cherry Limeade Margarita, made with el Jimador Blanco Tequila, Triple Sec, grenadine, house-made sour, and Sprite. The drink comes with a citrus sugar rim, lime wedge, and two cherries. For the first time, guests can also upgrade the Marg of the Month to a frozen version with Chili’s Patrón Frozen Marg for $10.
Dairy Queen is bringing back its Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat and adding a new Brown Sugar Cookie Dough Blizzard Treat to its fall lineup. Available through September 27 while supplies last, the Brown Sugar Cookie Dough features brown sugar cookie dough pieces and brown sugar topping blended with DQ soft serve, while the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard combines pumpkin pie filling and crust pieces with soft serve, whipped topping, and nutmeg. Texas locations are also serving a new Toasted Marshmallow Mocha DQ Coffee Cooler.
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Teresa Gubbins contributed to this story.