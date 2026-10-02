Strawberry butter forever
Neiman Marcus Bridal Salon and Zodiac Room live on at NorthPark Dallas
The Neiman Marcus flagship store in downtown Dallas closed its doors for good on September 30, and some longtime customers were so bereft, they dressed in black and laid flowers at the food of the entrance. Many took to social media to share memories of shopping for bridal gowns, dining at The Zodiac Room, and visiting with Santa at Christmas time.
Now there's a ray of light for those mourning the loss: Some of the most most beloved "downtown Neiman's" traditions are getting a second life at NorthPark.
The day after the downtown closure, Neiman Marcus revealed that The Zodiac Room, Bridal Salon, and Santa would move to the NorthPark store.
According to a statement from parent company Exemplar Luxury Group, the additions are part of planned enhancements to the NorthPark store designed to build on Neiman Marcus' history while creating new experiences for customers.
“As we close an important chapter in our history, we do so with immense gratitude for the generations of associates and customers who made our Downtown store so special," the company says. "We are excited to enhance our NorthPark store by infusing new elements that celebrate our storied history, continuing to evolve the experience where our customers prefer to shop.”
Rendering of The Zodiac Room entrance at NorthPark.Rendering courtesy of Neiman Marcus and Arcadis Inc.
The Zodiac Room popovers live on
One eagerly anticipated arrival is The Zodiac Room, which will open November 20 in the former NM Café space at NorthPark.
"The existing space will be transformed with key design elements from the Downtown Zodiac Room including the turquoise walls, plush banquets, and one-of-a-kind art," the company says.
The menu will be filled with the Zodiac's longtime favorites, including its signature chicken broth, popovers with strawberry butter, Stanley Marcus pot roast, and mandarin orange soufflé - alongside some newly created dishes.
The restaurant will serve a special holiday 2026 feast from November 20-January 2, giving Dallas diners a chance to continue a seasonal tradition that dates back decades. Reservations are now available through OpenTable. (Per a store representative, the restaurant is still listed as NM Cafe NorthPark in OpenTable and will change soon.)
Rendering of The Zodiac Room at NorthPark.Rendering courtesy of Neiman Marcus and Arcadis Inc.
The Zodiac's move had been teased at the September 17 Crystal Charity Ball Ten Best Dressed Women of Dallas Fashion Show and Luncheon, the final event held at the downtown store. Mary McGreevy, chief stores officer for Exemplar Luxury Group, told the audience, "As we look forward to our future and continuing our legacy of Neiman Marcus at NorthPark, we will celebrate more events, we will celebrate with elevated shopping experiences, and our newly reimagined Zodiac Room, which will be opening right before the holidays."
Now they confirm it will open the week before Thanksgiving.
Here comes the Bridal Salon
In white-hot bridal news, the Neiman Marcus Bridal Salon will also make the move to NorthPark, relocating to the lower level of the store and "offering an intimate space for one of life’s most meaningful experiences," Exemplar says in the statement.
"It was important for the company to continue this tradition as many customers have generations of family members that are Neiman’s brides," they say. "The company will continue to service existing brides with their alterations and fittings at the NorthPark store while the new space is under construction."
Neiman Marcus NorthPark Bridal Salon rendering.Rendering courtesy of Neiman Marcus and Arcadis Inc.
It also fulfills a longtime need for a bridal salon at NorthPark Center in general.
The Neiman Marcus Bridal Salon is scheduled to open in early December. Customers can make new bridal salon appointments via their sales associate or by calling the store.
Santa Claus is coming to NorthPark
One downtown fixture will make the move in person (plug your ears, kids): Felix Estridge, the store's longtime Santa, will bring his Christmas cheer to NorthPark after Thanksgiving. According to the company, he'll continue traditions including photos with Santa and Breakfast with Santa, along with Storytime with Santa and Dine with Santa.
Tickets for the holiday events are now available online.
Santa's ready to visit with kiddies at Neiman Marcus NorthPark.Photo courtesy of Neiman Marcus
Downtown art will live on
The downtown store's art collection won't be kept entirely in Dallas.
According to Exemplar, historic art pieces from the flagship will find new homes throughout the Neiman Marcus portfolio, allowing customers around the country to experience pieces of the company's history.
The original Neiman Marcus opened in Dallas in 1914. After years of uncertainty surrounding the downtown location, the company announced in June 2026 that it would close the flagship and concentrate its Dallas presence at NorthPark.
The downtown store's September 30 closing ended a long saga over its future. Neiman Marcus had originally planned to close the location in 2025, then kept it open through the holiday season while exploring options for the store. Six months later, the closure was announced.
"For more than a century, this store has held a cherished place in our history and in the lives of our customers, helping shape Neiman Marcus into the iconic luxury retailer it is today," Exemplar says. "The spirit of innovation, exceptional service and deep customer relationships that defined our Downtown store will continue to guide us as we honor our rich heritage and embrace our bright future. Dallas remains an incredibly important market for the Neiman Marcus brand."