Go Pink
Dallas' eco-friendly Pink Pedi polishes up new Bishop Arts nail salon
A popular place for procuring pastel fingers and toes has quietly moved its flagship store into Oak Cliff's Bishop Arts District: Pink Pedi, a nail salon known for its ecologically sound “dazzle dry” gel-polish alternative, has moved into 250 N. Bishop Ave. 150, formerly Le Fruit salon.
The salon, which soft opened over the summer, will host a grand opening on Saturday, October 10. The celebration will also honor the company’s 10-year anniversary.
Dallas local Lucy Dang founded the first Pink Pedi in 2017 at the Sylvan 30 complex at I-30 and Sylvan. Promoting itself as one of Dallas’ greenest and cleanest salons, Pink Pedi operates free of ammonia, formaldehyde, and other harsh chemicals that give nail salons that distinctive and potent smell. Instead, its polishes and other products are made from scratch using essential oils and food-grade ingredients, making the store a safe space for pregnant women or anyone sensitive to stringent scents.
The relocation of the flagship store from Sylvan to Bishop Arts represents both growth as a business and a personal homecoming, Dang says in a press release.
"This neighborhood has been woven into some of the most meaningful moments of my life," she notes. "My husband Brandon and I had our first date at Eno's, and years later, we were married at Emporium Pies. I've always been drawn to the creativity, energy, and entrepreneurial spirit of this community. It feels like home, and bringing Pink Pedi here feels like exactly where we're meant to be."
Dang opened a salon on Bishop Avenue, a few doors down from the pie shop where she and her husband were married. Photo courtesy Pink Pedi
Dang has gained a loyal client list by placing top priority on elevated and personal service and healthier practices, from the tool-cleaning process to ingredients used in polishes. She opened a second location at 3510 Ross Avenue, Suite 120 in East Dallas in 2023.
"What I want new customers to understand is that we care about people far beyond skin deep. We've never viewed our relationships as transactional," Dang says in the release. "Hospitality, genuine connection, and long-term care have always been at the center of everything we do."
She adds that Pink Pedi has become a place where women meet, interact, and build friendships; because they're all pampering their feet, she calls it a "sole sisterhood." In addition to manicures and pedicures, Dang is building her Lucy Dang Beauty brand of products — including fragrance, press-on nails, and a number of items she's still developing — which will be sold in her shops.
Principals at Exxir Hospitality, the real estate development and design group that owns much of the property along North Bishop, say in a release that Pink Pedi is a natural addition to the street's assortment of "meaningful destinations."
"Lucy Dang has built one of Dallas' most respected beauty brands and helped lead the conversation around clean beauty long before it became mainstream," Exxir Vice President Brandon Bell says.
Guests at the free grand opening and anniversary event are encouraged to wear pink — and their favorite open-toed shoes. Dang will serve up homemade pastries baked with ingredients in line with Pedi Pink's promise to keep things clean.
The Sole Sisters Decade in Pink celebration is 6:30-9 pm October 10 at the new Bishop Arts location.