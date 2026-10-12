Head of the class
2 Dallas-area universities rank among Texas' 10 best for 2027
With early application season in full swing, two Dallas-area universities are racking up new accolades on a new list of the 10 best Texas colleges for 2027.
The University of Dallas and University of Texas at Dallas respectively ranked as the 6th and 10th best Texas universities in WalletHub's annual "College & University Rankings" report, proving DFW students don't have to travel out of state to earn a top-notch degree.
Across town in Fort Worth, Texas Christian University ranked 7th statewide.
WalletHub analyzed 738 colleges and universities in the U.S. using 30 relevant metrics, including factors like student-faculty ratios, graduation rates, and many more. Universities were ranked nationally, regionally, and across seven key dimensions: student selectivity; cost and financing; faculty resources; campus safety; campus experience; educational outcomes; and career outcomes.
Rice University in Houston claimed the top spot as Texas' No. 1 university for 2027. The Southern Ivy also ranked No. 11 nationwide.
In addition to its high statewide rating and its top rank among local schools, The University of Dallas ranked No. 34 in the regional comparison of best universities in the South, and appeared 174th nationally. Across the seven main categories, the university performed best for its campus safety (No. 158), faculty resources (No. 168), and student selectivity (No. 189).
UD ranked outside the top 200 in the national categories for campus experience (No. 229), education outcomes (No. 286), career outcomes (No. 325), and cost and financing (No. 461).
This is how the report ranked UTD in the five remaining categories out of all 738 schools:
- No. 268 – Career outcomes
- No. 299 – Cost and financing
- No. 348 – Campus safety
- No. 734 – Faculty resources
- No. 518 – Campus experience
These are WalletHub's top 10 best colleges and universities in Texas for 2027:
- No. 1 – Rice University
- No. 2 – Trinity University
- No. 3 – The University of Texas at Austin
- No. 4 – Texas A&M University-College Station
- No. 5 – Southwestern University
- No. 6 – University of Dallas
- No. 7 – Austin College
- No. 8 – Texas Christian University
- No. 9 – LeTourneau University
- No. 10 – The University of Texas at Dallas