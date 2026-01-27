flexible learning
6 DFW universities make U.S. News’ 2026 list of best online programs
Six Dallas-Fort Worth universities have earned well-deserved recognition in U.S. News & World Report's just-released rankings of the Best Online Programs for 2026.
The annual rankings offer insight into the best American universities for students seeking a flexible and affordable way to attain a higher education. In the 2026 edition, U.S. News analyzed nearly 1,850 online programs for bachelor's degrees and seven master's degree disciplines: MBA, business (non-MBA), criminal justice, education, engineering, information technology, and nursing.
Many of these local schools are also high achievers in U.S. News' separate rankings of the best grad schools.
The University of Texas at Dallas in Richardson proved it's big on business after tying with The University of Texas at Austin for the No. 8 best online master's in business program (non-MBA) in the U.S., and it also has the 10th best online MBA program nationally.
The online master's in education program at Denton's Texas Woman's University ranked 59th nationally, while its online master's in nursing program ranked No. 81 nationwide.
Southern Methodist University's online MBA program claimed the No. 59 spot nationally.
The University of Texas at Arlington has the 68th best online master's in nursing program in the country, and its online master's in education program tied with The University of North Texas for the No. 8 spot.
UNT has numerous high-ranking programs, including:
- No. 8 – Online master's in education (tied with UT Arlington and Texas A&M University in College Station)
- No. 32 – Online master's in criminal justice
- No. 38 – Online bachelor's program
- No. 71 – Online MBA program
Elsewhere in North Texas, Fort Worth's Texas Christian University has the No. 3 best online master's program in criminal justice in the nation.
"Online education continues to be a vital path for professionals, parents, and service members seeking to advance their careers and broaden their knowledge with necessary flexibility," said U.S. News education managing editor LaMont Jones in a press release. "The 2026 Best Online Programs rankings are an essential tool for prospective students, providing rigorous, independent analysis to help them choose a high-quality program that aligns with their personal and professional goals."