This Week's Hot Headlines
Duo of downtown Dallas bars to close this weekend and more top stories
Editor's note: The top Dallas news of the week includes the impending closure of two beloved bars. Plus, a billion-dollar development takes root in a booming suburb. Get the details on Dallas' top stories below, then visit our guide to the best Easter weekend events.
1. 2 longtime side-by-side bars in downtown Dallas to close. Not one, but two watering holes in downtown Dallas are closing in what their co-owner calls a real estate decision.
2. Dallas' love affair with pizza peaks with 2 pizza festivals on deck. Dallas loves pizza so much right now, there are two festivals to celebrate it. Mark your calendars.
3. 10 best sandwich shops in Dallas serve deli classics and new favorites. Our 2026 wildcard category in the CultureMap Tastemaker Awards will crown the restaurant that serves Dallas' Best Sandwich. The nominees range from traditional neighborhood delis serving up the classics to newcomers offering fresh and fun twists.
Bread Zeppelin combines the sandwich and salad into a crave-worthy combination. Courtesy photo
4. Portillo's debuts first Chicago hot dog shop inside Dallas city limits. Chicago hot dog chain Portillo's has finally come to Dallas. The fast-casual restaurant concept known for Windy City-style street food debuted March 31 at 13904 Dallas Pkwy.
5. $1.5 billion development with working farm takes root in booming Anna. The fast-growing Dallas-Fort Worth suburb of Anna, once a small farming community, is poised for even more population growth with the addition of a $1.5 billion master-planned community.