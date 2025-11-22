Residents of Dallas' well-to-do suburb Flower Mound aren't stressing about stretching their holiday spending this year: A new report from WalletHub found Flower Mound residents have the fourth-largest holiday budgets in the nation for 2025.
Gift givers in flourishing Flo-Mo are expected to spend $3,941 on their festive presents, says WalletHub's 2025 "Holiday Budgets by City" report.
To determine the U.S. cities with the biggest holiday budgets, WalletHub's experts compared 558 cities across five categories: Income, age, a debt-to-income ratio, residents' monthly income-to-monthly expenses ratio, and their savings-to-monthly expenses ratio.
According to the study's methodology, a consumer is considered to be in a "comfortable financial position to engage in holiday spending if they have: 1) enough emergency savings to cover at least six months of expenses and 2) a debt-to-income ratio smaller than 22 percent for a renter or 43 percent for a homeowner."
The three U.S. cities that outrank Flower Mound with the loftiest holiday budgets are Palo Alto, California (No. 1); Mountain View, California (No. 2); and Newton, Massachusetts (No. 3). Palo Alto residents are expected to spend nearly $4,500 on their Christmas gifts this year, with the latter cities budgeting for $4,266 and $4,069, respectively.
Flower Mound's current holiday budget is $400 higher than it was in 2024, when the city ranked No. 7 in WalletHub's top-10 list of cities with the biggest holiday spenders. It's also higher than the $3,485 projected budget from the 2023 report, when Flower Mound ranked No. 3 nationally.
Festive neighbor Frisco has continued to slip farther outside of the top-10 for 2025 after previously ranking as the city with the third-highest holiday budgets in 2023. Frisco first fell into No. 11 last year, but now currently sits one spot lower as the U.S. city with the 12th largest holiday budget.
Even with a continued dip in the rankings, Frisco residents are still expected to spend a lofty $3,491 on their holiday presents this year. They're definitely competing with Mr. Claus for the "best Christmas present" award.
Dallas proper moved up the list into No. 193 with a $1,559 projected holiday budget this year, or $153 more than last year's budget. Fort Worth ranked No. 144 nationally with residents expected to spend $1,719 on their gifts, or $637 more than the previous year.
These are the projected holiday budgets for cities elsewhere across North Texas:
- No. 28 – Allen ($3,055)
- No. 40 – Plano ($2,812)
- No. 55 – McKinney ($2,502)
- No. 56 – Carrollton ($2,498)
- No. 82 – Richardson ($2,146)
- No. 96 – North Richland Hills ($1,985)
- No. 106 – Lewisville ($1,928)
- No. 136 – Irving ($1,772)
- No. 144 – Fort Worth ($1,719)
- No. 150 – Grand Prairie ($1,703)
- No. 172 – Denton ($1,621)
- No. 182 – Arlington ($1,557)
- No. 277 – Mesquite ($1,323)
Regardless of the dollar amount, North Texans should pay attention to their spending and pick a budget that works for their financial situation, experts say. The National Retail Federation expects holiday sales to surpass $1 trillion
this year, and the report warns credit card debt is a major challenge faced by many Americans as they plan their holiday shopping sprees.
"The holidays bring plenty of joy, but they can also spark seasonal stress, much of it tied to overspending," the report's author wrote. "In Q3 2025, the average household carried $10,227 in credit card debt, up 2.3 percent from the year before, according to WalletHub data. Adding holiday shopping on top of that can quickly increase the financial strain, especially if balances roll into the new year."
Other Texas cities that made it into the top 100 biggest holiday spenders include:
- No. 19 – Pearland ($3,277)
- No. 20 – The Woodlands ($3,265)
- No. 22 – Sugar Land ($3,191)
- No. 31 – Cedar Park ($3,028)
- No. 34 – League City ($2,997)
- No. 47 – Round Rock ($2,641)