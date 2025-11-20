Weekend Event Planner
A Christmas Story gets a leg up in the 13 top Dallas events this weekend
Events in and around Dallas will start spreading holiday cheer even more this weekend, with over half of the list having a Christmas theme. Choices include a visit from a famous food expert, a symphony concert, the openings of four long-term holiday events, three theater productions, a dance production, a balloon-themed exhibition, a visit from two well-known comedians, and an award ceremony for another famous comedian.
Below are the best ways to spend your free time this weekend. If you want more options, check out the calendar for an even longer list of the city's best events.
Thursday, November 20
DMA Arts & Letters Live: Padma Lakshmi
Padma Lakshmi, who hosted Top Chef from 2006-2023, comes to Dallas as part of the Dallas Museum of Art's Arts & Letters Live series to talk about her new cookbook, All American: Tales, Travels, and Recipes from Taste the Nation and Beyond. The book is a love letter to the people who create and evolve American cuisine every day and a joyful reflection of who we truly are as a nation, from one of our most essential culinarians. The event takes place at the Dallas Museum of Art.
Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents "Luisi Conducts Mozart"
At the latest Dallas Symphony Orchestra concert, Principal Clarinet Gregory Raden gives the world premiere of Dallas-based composer Jon Cziner’s concerto. The DSO will also perform the world premiere of a new work by Jasmine Guo, a film and contemporary concert composer and classical pianist. The concert will be headlined by Mozart's Symphony No. 40 in G minor, and will also feature Beethoven's Leonore Overture No. 3. There will be three performances through Saturday at Meyerson Symphony Center. (Note: Due to a family emergency, Luisi is unable to conduct the DSO in performances on November 20, 21 and 22; assistant conductor Shira Samuels-Shragg will lead the concerts, DSO says.)
Friday, November 21
Texas Christkindl Market
The Texas Christkindl Market is a traditional German-style market that brings Old World charm and holiday magic to the heart of Texas. Visitors will find handcrafted gifts, unique collectibles, and exclusive Käthe Wohlfahrt merchandise from the Rothenburg ob der Tauber German Christmas village. The market features a variety of vendors, seasonal food and beverages, live entertainment and children’s activities, including photos with Santa. The event, which is located in the North Plaza outside of Globe Life Field, takes place through Sunday, and then daily from November 28-December 23.
Coca Cola's Classic Christmas
Coca Cola's Classic Christmas is an immersive holiday light and adventure experience that will feature a brand-new Alpine Adventure theme. The event transports guests to Santa and Mrs. Claus’s cozy mountain hideaway, where holiday traditions meet new surprises. It features millions of twinkling lights, falling snow, snow slides, outdoor ice skating, holiday movie screenings, themed treats, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and more. The event, located at Dallas Midtown (formerly known as Valley View Mall) off of LBJ and Montfort/Preston Roads, takes place on select dates through December 28. (Note: For a guide to all the holiday light events around Dallas, check out this story.)
McKinney Repertory Theatre presents A Christmas Carol
In McKinney Repertory Theatre's annual production of A Christmas Carol, the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge is taught the true meaning and spirit of Christmas by ghosts who show him his own past and present. He is also shown what the future holds for him if he doesn't change his ways. The production runs through December 13 at McKinney Performing Arts Center.
Bruce Wood Dance presents Glow
Glow is a boldly compelling launch to Bruce Wood Dance's Season 16. It will feature the world premiere of a dynamic new creation by Robert Battle, former Artistic Director of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater; Concerto Six Twenty-Two by the legendary Lar Lubovitch; and No Sea to Sail In by founder Bruce Wood. There will be three performances through Sunday at Moody Performance Hall.
Broadway at the Center presents A Christmas Story: The Musical
A Christmas Story: The Musical brings the classic 1983 movie to hilarious life on stage. Set in 1940s Indiana, a young and bespectacled Ralphie Parker schemes his way toward the holiday gift of his dreams, an official Red Ryder Carbine-Action 200-Shot Range Model Air Rifle. An infamous leg lamp, outrageous pink bunny pajamas, a maniacal department store Santa, and a triple-dog-dare to lick a freezing flagpole are just a few of the distractions that stand between Ralphie and his Christmas wish. Featuring music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the songwriting team behind Dear Evan Hansen, La La Land, and The Greatest Showman, the production will have four performances through Sunday at Winspear Opera House.
Saturday, November 22
Balloon Museum presents Let’s Fly: A Traveling Exhibition
The Balloon Museum's Let’s Fly features large-scale installations, luminous displays, and thought-provoking artworks that invite visitors to interact with art in playful and unexpected ways. The exhibition offers a dynamic cultural experience designed for all ages, encouraging people to explore artistic expression through light, movement, and space. The exhibition will be open at South Side Studios through April 26, 2026.
Dallas Children's Theater presents The Pigeon Gets A Big Time Holiday Extravaganza!
When Mo Willems’ characters get together for the holidays, it’s bound to be the biggest extravaganza ever. Terrific tunes, silly stories, goofy gifts, and audience antics hit the stage in the brand-new musical party that sleighs. The family-friendly production runs through December 21 at Dallas Children's Theater.
Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng: Hasan Hates Ronny | Ronny Hates Hasan
During these divided times, many people believe that open dialogue and discourse are the only tools to mend a wounded nation. Comedians Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng believe the opposite. The two comedians will come to Dallas as part of a nationwide tour where they will air their grievances - onstage, at the same time. They will debate about presidents, war, the economy, immigration, infrastructure, food, dating, family values, and the impending Race War. The performance takes place at the Music Hall at Fair Park.
Vitruvian Lights
Vitruvian Lights transforms Vitruvian Park in Addison into a magical holiday wonderland as more than 1.5 million sparkling LED lights are wrapped around 468 trees. Visitors are encouraged to walk or drive through the park to enjoy the beauty of the lights. The event, which kicks off with the annual tree lighting ceremony on Saturday featuring a performance by Emerald City band Limelight, runs through January 1.
Dallas VideoFest presents Ernie Kovacs Award: Fred Armisen
Comedian, writer, producer, and musician Fred Armisen will be honored by Dallas VideoFest with its annual Ernie Kovacs Award, which celebrates the career and creative achievements of television’s greatest visionaries. An 11-season veteran of Saturday Night Live, Armisen co-wrote and co-starred in IFC’s Portlandia, created with Carrie Brownstein; co-wrote, co-starred in, and executive produced HBO’s Los Espookys; and co-wrote, co-starred in, and produced IFC’s Documentary Now. The event takes place at Texas Theatre.
Sunday, November 23
Six Flags Over Texas presents Holiday in the Park
Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington will transform once again into a winter wonderland for the annual Holiday in the Park. Attractions include a nightly Tree Lighting Ceremony, musical production Holly Jolly Trolley, the new show Tinker’s Toy Factory, performances by The MistleTones, a host of holiday characters spreading cheer throughout the park, a Looney Tunes Holiday Dance Party, rides themed for the season, and more. The event takes place on select dates through December 28.