This Week's Hot Headlines
State Fair of Texas adds 40 crazy new foods and more popular stories
Editor's note: It's time to look back at the top Dallas news of the week, from State Fair fun to a very sudden shutter. Plus, we round up the best Dallas happy hours right now. Read on for our most popular stories, then plan your weekend via this expert guide.
1. State Fair of Texas unleashes 40 new foods and drinks on menu for 2026. State Fair foodies, rejoice: The State Fair of Texas has unveiled a whopping 40 new food and beverage options for attendees to try at this year's big event.
2. Where to drink in Dallas right now: 5 special happy hours for September. This is a most distinguished edition of Where to Drink, bringing news of the best happy hours around. These happy hours are all a little extra, whether it's gourmet chef-driven food, a unique location, or a special Korean twist.
3. Mexican bar and restaurant on Dallas' Ross Ave closes after only 4 months. A Mexican hangout from San Diego has departed Dallas. El Chingon, which served Mexican food, cocktails, and a clubby atmosphere near downtown, closed on September 6 after a mere four months.
The High 5 Exchange is coming to Allen in 2027. Facebook/High 5 Exchange Austin
4. High 5 Exchange bowling and entertainment mega-center rolls into Allen. A new family entertainment destination is rolling into Allen, bringing bowling, laser tag, miniature golf, virtual reality, and more. Called High 5 Exchange, the venue has broken ground at 2361 Quail Covey Rd. in The Farm in Allen.
5. Taste of Malaysia restaurant brings rare Asian cuisine to Dallas area. A new restaurant has debuted in Coppell with a cuisine that's relatively rare in Dallas. Called Taste of Malaysia, it's serving authentic Malaysian dishes and flavors — adding another option to Dallas' burgeoning Asian restaurant scene.