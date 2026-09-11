A greener Dallas
Now is the time to sign up for Dallas' popular free tree giveaway
New life-sustaining, property-value-increasing trees — Cedar Elm, Common Persimmon, Roughleaf Dogwood, and more — are available this fall through the annual Branch Out Dallas initiative. But Dallas residents who want a free tree will have to sign up fast.
Now in its eighth year, Dallas' tree giveaway program offers property owners and others who pay a Dallas water bill a free five-gallon tree. More trees mean a greener, more sustainable Dallas, says a release from City of Dallas.
That's because trees help reduce stormwater runoff into drainage systems, cool temperatures, improve air quality, and mitigate the heat island effect, the city says.
Branch Out Dallas has been held annually since 2018. Due to growing demand and participation, it is now part of the Dallas Arbor Day annual celebration.
Available trees this year include Boxelder, Cedar Elm, Common Persimmon, Roughleaf Dogwood, and Shumard Oak.
Online registration is now open at dallas.gov/branchoutdallas and will remain open only through September 30, while supplies last.
To participate, residents must live within Dallas city limits and have a Dallas Water Utilities water account number available when registering. Only one tree per residence is permitted.
During registration, participants will be able to select from available tree varieties and choose a pick-up location. Residents who successfully register must pick up their tree on Dallas Arbor Day, Saturday, November 7 from 9 am-12 noon.
Tree delivery is not available, so participants should plan to pick up their tree at the location they selected during registration.