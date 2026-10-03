This Week's Hot Headlines
Hollywood stars honor Farrah Fawcett at Dallas gala and more top stories
Editor's note: The top Dallas news of the week includes a star-studded Dallas gala and the best small cities in America. Plus, local restaurants get into the State Fair spirit. Find our most popular stories below, then plan your weekend right here.
1. Friends of Charlie's Angels honor Farrah Fawcett's legacy at Dallas gala. Hollywood came to Dallas on September 24 for the Farrah Fawcett Foundation’s annual Tex-Mex Fiesta. The star-studded evening annually benefits Stand Up To Cancer and the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge in Dallas.
2. 2 shining Dallas suburbs declared the best small cities in America. More than a dozen of the suburbs that make up the DFW Metroplex are among the best small cities to live in, according to a new WalletHub study. And two perennial favorites lead the way.
3. Starbucks to close 4 Dallas-area stores among 250 nationwide. Starbucks closed four Dallas-area locations last week as part of a broader plan to shutter 250 underperforming stores across North America.
Rodeo Goat's Big Tex Burger. Photo courtesy of Rodeo Goat
4. Dallas restaurants get into State Fair spirit with fun and funky fare. Inspired by the annual extravaganza, restaurants across Dallas are getting in on the action, offering their own State Fair-themed dishes and specials, from Frito Chili Soufflé and Hot Cheeto elote to funnel cake fries and deep fried churros.
5. Rare dinosaur exhibition makes American debut at Perot Museum in Dallas. The Perot Museum of Nature and Science will become the first North American venue to host the international tour of The March of the Triceratops when it comes to Dallas in July 2027.