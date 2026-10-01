Always an angel
Friends of Charlie's Angels honor Farrah Fawcett's legacy at Dallas gala
WHAT: Farrah Fawcett Foundation 2026 Tex-Mex Fiesta
WHERE: The Rustic
THE 411: Hollywood came to Dallas on September 24 for the Farrah Fawcett Foundation’s annual Tex-Mex Fiesta. The star-studded evening - now five years strong in Dallas - annually benefits Stand Up To Cancer and the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge in Dallas. (It's also become known as a little ACS "pre-party" before the big Cattle Baron's Ball happening October 17.)
The evening was guided by Dallas-based event chair Chuck Steelman and honorary chairs Katy and Lawrence Bock.
This year’s event marked the 50th anniversaries of both Fawcett’s iconic swimsuit poster and her starring role in Charlie’s Angels, making the night an especially fitting tribute to the late actress and cancer advocate.
Guests pose in front of a Farrah Fawcett-tribute backdrop on the 50th anniversary of her iconic swimsuit poster.Photo courtesy of Farrah Fawcett Foundation
Co-chairs Jaclyn Smith, Alana Stewart, and Donna Mills — Fawcett’s friends and a Charlie’s Angels co-star — welcomed guests with margaritas and mariachi before a Tex-Mex dinner, live auction, and awards program.
Desperate Housewives actress and anal cancer survivor Marcia Cross received the foundation’s Angel Award.
Guests bid on fabulous auction items including luxury getaways to St. Barts and a private island in Fiji, a sculpture created by Fawcett, and a speaking role in a Christmas film.
The evening wrapped with a high-energy performance by country duo Big & Rich. Proceeds support the foundation’s work funding innovative HPV-related cancer research, prevention education, and advocacy, as well as the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge, which provides free lodging and support for cancer patients traveling to Dallas for treatment.
WHO: Morgan Fairchild, Sheree J. Wilson, Andrew Stevens, Charlene Tilton, Vince Morella, Dr. Lawrence Piro, Steve Kemble, Chad Collum, James and Kristin Hallam, Darin Kunz, Cathy Penman, Myrna and Bob Schelgel, Larry Gilman, Ali and Chris Mitchell, Betsy and Matt Cooper, Libby Hunt, Patrick Foley, Perry Henderson, and hundreds more patrons, friends, and supporters.