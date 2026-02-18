Sound off
Dallas residents can help shape future of libraries via online survey
This time, it's okay for library goers not to be quiet. Dallas residents who care about the future of the city's library system can make their voices heard in a survey accessible online through the end of the month.
The City of Dallas, Dallas Public Library (DPL), and Friends of the Dallas Public Library (FoDPL) have launched an online questionnaire to gather resident feedback and insights into the use of Dallas public libraries. The input gathered, they say, will help inform plans for new models of library service in response to budget reductions that the library system currently faces.
"The City of Dallas, DPL and FoDPL encourage all City of Dallas residents to complete the questionnaire and to share it with their networks and communities to help inform future decision-making about DPL," says a release.
The online questionnaire can be taken in English and in Spanish, and paper copies will be available at Dallas Public Library locations.
The 29-question survey is multiple choice and wide ranging. It starts with questions about how much individuals use the library system, how informed they feel about its services, and whether city funding should be increased or decreased.
Several questions are based on this premise: "Dallas Public Library is considering a new regional service model that would create five Flagship libraries located across the city and close four neighborhood locations. These Flagship libraries would be open seven days a week, offer extended hours, and provide additional programs and services. The remaining neighborhood branch libraries would continue to offer core services."
Currently proposed for closure are the Arcadia Park, Skyline, Renner Frankford, and Oak Lawn branches.
Survey-takers are asked whether they support or oppose the proposed model, what would change their view, and whether the specific branch closures would affect them. They're also asked for input on additional services the libraries can provide.
The survey will close on February 26, 2026.
Find the full survey link here.