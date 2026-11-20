Safety First
Here's how to stay safe on North Texas roads this holiday season
This holiday season, North Texas drivers are urged to stay alert and slow down – a reminder that could save lives, as crash numbers typically increase around this time of year.
An analysis by the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) has revealed that more than nine percent of all crashes in the region occurred during the holiday season in 2024 and 2025, between December 1 and January 2.
In 2024, North Texas saw 11,586 crashes, 328 serious injuries, and 72 fatalities during the holidays. The numbers improved slightly in 2025, when there were 11,305 crashes, 397 serious injuries, and 66 fatalities.
Here are the top 5 factors contributing to serious injury and fatality crashes:
- Speeding (34.4 percent) – Exceeding the posted limit, driving at an unsafe speed, or failing to control speed.
- Driver related (11.7 percent) – Driver distraction, careless driving, cell phone use, etc.
- Failure to drive in a single lane (11.2 percent) – Drifting from lane to lane due to distraction or other obstacles.
- Impaired driving (10.9 percent) – Intoxicated, taking medication, fatigued or asleep.
- Unsafely changing lanes (9.3 percent) – No turn signal use or improper lane change approach.
As the holidays approach, NCTCOG is reminding drivers to make safe choices on the road through its Drive Aware North Texas program, which highlights resources to encourage safer habits behind the wheel. The Drive Aware North Texas website is dedicated to improving negative driver behaviors that are the leading contributing factors for crashes that result in serious injuries or fatalities.
“During the holiday season, roads become busier and driving conditions more complex,” said Sonya Landrum of NCTCOG. “Our Drive Aware North Texas campaign is about empowering all drivers to slow down, stay alert, and make safe choices. When we each take responsibility for how we drive, we’re helping protect our friends, families, and neighbors during this busy time of year.”
This year’s holiday campaign reinforces why it's so important to plan a safe ride home. Approximately 10.9 percent of crashes are caused by alcohol, drugs, or other impairments. Choosing to drive impaired instead of using a designated driver or rideshare to get home could cost North Texans. A DWI can cost several thousand dollars and endanger lives.
Drive Aware North Texas encourages motorists to be part of the safety solution by avoiding certain risky behaviors while behind the wheel. During the holidays, that often involves finding a safe way home before heading out to celebrate.
Visit the site for helpful tips and educational materials that focus on the dangers of speeding, distraction, and impairment.
‘Tis the season to drive sober.
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Find more safe driving resources for the holiday season and year-round on Drive Aware North Texas.