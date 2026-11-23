Skating into the holidays
CultureMap City Rink ushers in holidays at downtown Dallas tree lighting
It began to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Dallas when the second annual CultureMap City Rink, presented by Fossil, ushered in the festive season with a spectacular Tree Lighting Ceremony.
On Saturday, November 21, representatives from Downtown Dallas, Inc., Fossil, and CultureMap gathered with the community for a tree lighting celebration at the outdoor ice rink that has transformed Main Street Garden into a magical winter wonderland for a second year.
Following a sunset serenade by Christmas carolers, guests were welcomed from center ice by CultureMap editorial director Stephanie Merry, Downtown Dallas, Inc. VP of marketing and communications Monica Gonzalez, and Shannon Freeze and Randy Hyne of Fossil. As they were about to light the tree, Santa Claus rolled up beside the rink and emerged from a gold Tesla CyberCab.
Santa waved to the crowd as he walked the red carpet to center ice. There, he led the exciting countdown: "3-2-1 ...!" and pressed the magical button to light up the 35-foot Christmas tree that towers over the rink.
The majestic sounds of holiday music filled the air and the crowd cheered for the illuminated tree, now looking merry and bright.
Amber Barth, a U.S. Figure Skating national-level competitor from Dallas' Skate VIDA, skated onto the rink for a captivating performance. She spun, glided, and jumped like a future World Champion.
When the rink re-opened to the public, kids (and their parents) slid and scurried onto the ice for the chance to skate and take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Families fueled up at the rinkside 1920 Rodeo Cafe. Warm Tex-Mex, barbecue, and hot chocolate hit the spot as the night grew chillier.
Grown-ups could enjoy a signature "Santa Pants" cocktail from Pantalones Tequila and a Hot Toddy, "Fireside Old Fashioned" or "Winter Orchard" cocktail from Stranahan's Whiskey.
Throughout the evening, attendees could also shop a special holiday pop-up experience and engraving kiosk from presenting sponsor Fossil, which will stay open throughout the run of the rink. (Guests were buzzing about Fossil's adorably chic Watch Rings ... could these be the hot gift of the season?)
Attendees could also visit Mrs. Claus’ bakery for La Duni’s famous cake jars, and even "adopt a reindeer" with Camp Crafty.
Behind the scenes, CultureMap experiential marketing consultant Ashley Giroir ensured the event went off without a hitch.
The CultureMap City Rink is a partnership between CultureMap Dallas and Downtown Dallas, Inc. Nestled beneath the colorful, tall buildings downtown, it brings the fun and festive feel of Rockefeller Center to the heart of the city. (It's the only ice rink in downtown Dallas this holiday season - and yes, it is real ice.)
City Rink will be open daily through January 5. Visit the event website for the latest holiday happenings, including special guest appearances and holiday movie screenings.
Tickets are $18 for all ages, which includes skate rentals and 75 minutes on the ice. Discounts are available on select Cheap Skate Mondays and 2-for-1 Tuesdays. City Rink is available for group rentals and private parties, as well.
Hours are Monday through Friday, 4-10 pm, Saturday, 10 am-10 pm, and Sunday, 10 am-8 pm. Expanded hours during school holidays and some special holiday hours apply.
Ticketed guests are also invited to stroll over to The Statler to warm up with a complimentary coffee or hot cocoa before or after their skate.