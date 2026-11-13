Holiday Cheer
CultureMap City Rink laces up for opening weekend in downtown Dallas
It's time to lace up your skates and glide into downtown Dallas. The grand opening of the CultureMap City Rink at Main Street Garden, presented by Fossil, is set for Friday, November 20.
Returning for a second year, the ice rink, produced in partnership with Downtown Dallas, Inc., will transform Main Street Garden into a winter wonderland with fun for all ages.
Opening weekend will be a grand holiday party, featuring festive food and drinks, a tree lighting ceremony, special appearances, and more.
The rink officially opens for ice skating at 4 pm on November 20, but visitors are encouraged to arrive early, as the first 20 people in line get to skate for free. Fossil’s holiday pop-up store will open its doors, offering free custom engraving with purchase. And the 1920 Rodeo Cafe will debut a festive menu for the season, including the signature "Santa Pants" cocktail from Pantalones Tequila.
The festivities continue on Saturday, November 21, with the official Tree Lighting Ceremony from 5-7 pm, featuring a special performance by national skating champion Amber Barth of Skate Vida.
Saturday attendees can also snap photos with Santa, visit Mrs. Claus’ bakery for La Duni’s famous cake jars, and even "Adopt a Reindeer" with Camp Crafty. The evening wraps up with a holiday movie on the lawn.
Ticketed guests are also invited to stroll over to The Statler to warm up with a complimentary coffee or hot cocoa before or after their skate.
Santa will be onsite.Photo by Ashley Gongora
The CultureMap City Rink will be open daily through January 5. Visit the event website for the latest holiday happenings.
Tickets are $18 for all ages, which includes skate rentals and 75 minutes on the ice. Discounts are available on select Cheap Skate Mondays and 2-for-1 Tuesdays.
Hours are Monday through Friday, 4-10 pm, Saturday, 10 am-10 pm, and Sunday, 10 am-8 pm. Expanded hours during school holidays and some special holiday hours apply.