Get Outside
Fun runs, festivals + more fit fall fun is on tap for September in DFW
Now that temperatures are falling in North Texas, you might notice a little more pep in your step. Put that extra energy to good use with one (or several!) of the fun classes, festivals, and fundraisers below — all of which are outdoors, by the way.
MS is a Pickle Pickleball Tournament, September 17
Grand Prairie
Get ready to show off your skills, meet new friends, and enjoy some friendly competition at Chicken N Pickle. Whether you're a seasoned pro or a newbie to the game, this event is perfect for players of all levels.
2024 Dallas Heart Walk, September 21
Dallas
Start at the base of Reunion Tower and start moving with a crowd that's dedicated to raising funds to help eradicate heart disease and stroke. One and three-mile options are available, and all walkers who raise more than $100 receive a free T-shirt. If you are a survivor of these two ailments, you even get to finish the walk in a special survivors' lane.
FAME Fest, September 21
Dallas
An abbreviation for “fitness + arts + music + experience,” FAME Fest is an experiential fitness festival that brings together the hottest fitness trends, local artists, and musicians for a day of movement and arts. Sample pop-up fitness classes from studios like Training Mate and Club Studios, shop an interactive vendor market to discover new wellness companies, participate in interactive art installations, enjoy mini facials and a glitter bar, and watch a concert by Cure for Paranoia.
Fall Fest & Guzzler Run 0.5K, September 21
Garland
The "physically demanding" and "mentally strenuous" race known as the Garland Guzzler 0.5K is coming back for its seventh year. Race to Garland City Square from 6-10 pm and cheer on the “athletes” as they run the 0.5K route (546 yards or 1,638 feet, to be exact), enjoy the after-race fall festivities, food, beverages from Intrinsic Smokehouse & Brewery, live music from 40 Oz. to Freedom, and much more. Remember, costumes are encouraged!
Radio One 12th annual Golf Classic, September 27
Dallas
The kick-off to State Fair Classic Weekend, this tournament features a full course of threesomes paired with one of the special guest celebrities (who include pro athletes, comedians, and more). The classic is held at Cedar Crest Golf Course, the site of several national championships including the 1926 Dallas Open and the 1927 PGA Championship.
Fort Worth Oktoberfest 5K & Fun Run, September 28
Fort Worth
Formerly known as the Oktoberfest Run und Ride, this flat-route course also boasts great views and a free three-day pass to Oktoberfest — plus a commemorative beer stein — to each registered participant. New this year are contents: costume, largest team, etc. Look wunderbar while in your lederhosen and dirndls, then stay for the after-party on festival grounds after the race.