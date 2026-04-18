This Week's Hot Headlines
Dallas suburb saw biggest dip in home prices and more popular stories
Editor's note: The top Dallas news of the week includes a big drop in home prices for one suburb and the very sad closure of a favorite Dallas business. Read on for our most popular stories, then plan the rest of your weekend via this guide.
1. This Dallas suburb saw 5th biggest drop in home prices in U.S. in 2026. Good news for potential Dallas-area homebuyers: Housing prices in Plano have come down nearly $30,000 since last year. Typical home values in Plano have fallen 5.1 percent since February 2025, a report shows.
Kate Weiser Chocolate is closing all locations. Photo courtesy of Kate Weiser
2. Dallas' nationally renowned Kate Weiser Chocolate to close its doors. Dallas' top chocolatier is saying goodbye. Kate Weiser Chocolate, nationally known for its impeccably crafted and breathtakingly beautiful fine chocolates, is closing its doors for good.
3. Dallas Tex-Mex institution Desperados brings the puffy tacos to Plano. A Dallas Tex-Mex institution has expanded to Plano. Desperados Mexican Restaurant, a family-run Mexican and Tex-Mex favorite, has opened a location in West Plano in a former On the Border, just east of the Dallas North Tollway.
4. Chicago hot dog king Portillo's plants a flag in Frisco for newest opening. Famed Chicago hot dog chain Portillo's is coming in hot for Frisco. The fast-casual restaurant concept known for Chicago-style street food will open its doors on Tuesday, April 21.
5. Meet 10 chefs who are rising stars of Dallas' restaurant scene in 2026. These 10 Tastemaker Awards nominees for Rising Star Chef are the ones to watch. They're driving cravings and conversations with global flavors and exciting concepts that have diners hungry for more.