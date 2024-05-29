Storm News
Nearly 200,000 in Dallas still without power following brutal storm
Nearly 200,000 people in Dallas are still without power at 9 pm on May 28, due to severe thunderstorms that unleashed hurricane-force winds in the early hours of the day.
Flooding, hail, and high winds recorded at 80-plus mph caused damage and major power outages in the Dallas area.
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins issued a disaster declaration, stating that it could be days until power is restored for a some residents. Nearly 800,000 customers lost power, including close to 390,000 in Dallas County, according to PowerOutage.us.
Power
According to a release, 190,687 customers in Dallas remained without power at 9 pm. Crews were working to restore power as quickly as possible, but it could take several days to complete repairs.
To report a power outage or check the status, text OUT to 66267, use the MyOncor app, click “Report an Outage” on the map, or call 888-313-4747.
Traffic
The city of Dallas continues its damage clean-up efforts and traffic signal restoration due to today’s storm and resulting damage.
The Dallas Department of Transportation reports 316 traffic signals are out and 122 are flashing. Stop signs will be placed at key intersections.
Debris
The city has established a debris removal team to clear roads so that Oncor crews can access downed power lines. Residents should call 311 to report downed trees and debris in roadways. 311 operators will forward road blockage information to the appropriate crews.
For tree debris on your property, the city requests that you stack debris adjacent to the street. They've waived enforcement for early placement for pick-up.
In addition, the city will allow tree debris pick-up of up to 20 cubic yards for the next 15 days. Household bulk items are not included.
Shelter
City facilities including recreation centers and libraries will be available tomorrow for respite. Visit this link for latest information and operating hours. Do not call 911 unless you need police, fire, or emergency medical services.
For real time updates, visit dal.city/WeatherMay2024 as City of Dallas continues to update its website.