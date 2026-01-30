Shopping news
Long-anticipated Target store in Oak Cliff Dallas sets opening date
The wait is almost over for Oak Cliff shoppers, as a long-anticipated Target store now has an opening date: Sunday, March 15.
The new store, located at 655 W. Illinois Ave. in the Wynnewood Village neighborhood shopping center, has been in the works for nearly three years.
It'll be in a space next to the LA Fitness that was previously set to house a movie theater, and will span about 111,000 square feet — smaller than a regular Target store (130,000 feet), and way smaller than the 150,000-square-foot larger store the company introduced in 2022.
According to a release, the store will employ more than 160 team members.
Services will include Drive Up, Order Pickup and same-day delivery with Target Circle 360, with next-day delivery available to all of Dallas. The store also features a CVS Pharmacy and Starbucks Café.
Notably, the company says on its website, "Oak Cliff — our 160th store in Texas, and our 51st in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington market — has an assortment that reflects the needs of its Hispanic and Black guests."
Beginning March 15, the store will be open 8 am-9 pm daily.
The store is part of Minneapolis-based Target’s plan to build more than 300 new stores over the next decade, they say.
---
Teresa Gubbins contributed to this report.