Game On
Training camp starts now: Discover football-inspired fitness spots across Dallas-Fort Worth
Football season is almost here, and whether you're counting down to kickoff or simply looking for a fresh fitness goal, August is the perfect time to start your own training camp.
You don't need to suit up for game day to train like an athlete. Across Dallas-Fort Worth, you'll find everything from football-inspired strength workouts and high-energy conditioning classes to mobility sessions and recovery treatments designed to help you feel your best all season long.
From building strength and speed to improving flexibility and recovery, these local fitness destinations can help you kick off your own training camp.
Build power
Every great team starts with a strong foundation, and these fitness destinations focus on functional strength, endurance and total-body conditioning.
Cowboys Fit
The closest thing to an official football training camp experience, Cowboys Fit was designed in partnership with the Dallas Cowboys and blends athletic performance with everyday fitness. Expect expansive weight rooms, indoor turf for sled pushes and agility drills, personal training, and more than 50 weekly group classes ranging from HIIT and strength training to yoga and cycling.
Get your sweat on at Cowboys Fit.Photo courtesy of Cowboys Fit
The club also offers Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Dance Fitness classes, giving fans a chance to learn game-day-inspired choreography while building endurance, coordination and confidence. Recovery lounges, body composition testing and nutrition coaching round out the experience, making it easy to train — and recover — like an athlete.
Life Time
Life Time goes beyond the traditional gym with a luxury health club experience. Members can move between Alpha strength classes, GTX interval training, Pilates, yoga, pickleball, indoor and outdoor pools, and recovery amenities including saunas and whirlpools. Many locations also feature cafés, co-working spaces, and spa services, making it easy to spend an entire day focused on wellness.
Cooper Fitness Center
Founded by preventive medicine pioneer Dr. Kenneth Cooper, this Dallas institution has helped generations of North Texans prioritize long-term health. Along with an expansive fitness floor, members have access to certified trainers, group exercise, indoor and outdoor pools, running programs, nutrition counseling, and sports medicine services. The emphasis is less on trends and more on sustainable fitness backed by decades of research.
Welcome to Cooper Fitness Center.Photo courtesy of Cooper Fitness Center
Build speed and agility
Quick feet aren't just for wide receivers. Agility training improves balance, coordination and cardiovascular fitness for every age and fitness level.
F45 Training
Think of F45 as your own mini training camp. Every 45-minute class combines functional strength and cardio through timed stations that keep participants moving. Expect sled pushes, battle ropes, kettlebells, rowing, and explosive movements that challenge power, endurance, and coordination. Because workouts change daily, boredom rarely has a chance to set in.
Athletic Republic
Originally developed for competitive athletes, Athletic Republic specializes in improving speed, acceleration, balance, and power through coach-led performance training. Turf fields, resistance equipment and data-driven assessments make it a great option for adults who want to train beyond traditional gym workouts.
Train like a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have taken center stage thanks to Netflix's hit docuseries America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, showcasing the athleticism, discipline, and dedication required to earn a coveted spot on the squad. While making the team takes elite-level training, anyone can borrow inspiration from workouts that build the same key qualities: strength, endurance, flexibility, balance and confidence.
HOTWORX
Infrared heat meets boutique fitness at HOTWORX, where virtual instructors lead 15- and 30-minute sessions inside heated saunas. Members can choose from yoga, Pilates, barre, HIIT, rowing and cycling, creating an efficient workout that combines cardio, flexibility and core strength.
Pure Barre
Don't let the small movements fool you. Barre combines strength, balance and muscular endurance through low-impact, high-repetition exercises that target the core, glutes and legs. It's a favorite cross-training option for dancers and anyone looking to improve posture and stability.
Recover like a pro
Training camp isn't just about pushing harder — it's also about recovering smarter. Professional athletes prioritize recovery to improve performance, prevent injury, and prepare for the next workout. Whether you're lifting heavier, training for your first 5K, or simply staying active, these recovery-focused destinations can help keep your body ready for whatever comes next.
StretchLab
Recovery starts with movement. StretchLab's certified Flexologists guide members through personalized assisted stretching sessions designed to improve flexibility, increase range of motion, and reduce muscle tightness. It's especially helpful after intense strength training or long hours at a desk.
Restore hyper wellness
From whole-body cryotherapy and red light therapy to infrared sauna sessions, compression therapy and IV drips, Restore offers nearly every recovery modality under one roof. Whether you're easing post-workout soreness or simply prioritizing wellness, it's one of the most comprehensive recovery destinations in DFW.
If your goal is to build strength, improve endurance, increase flexibility, or simply establish a healthier routine, training camp season is the perfect reminder that every athlete starts somewhere. Find the workout that fits your style, grab a water bottle, and get ready to kick off your strongest fall yet.