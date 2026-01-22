In from the cold
Warming centers open across Dallas-Fort Worth during weekend winter storm
As Dallas-Fort Worth braces for brutally cold temperatures, freezing precipitation, and possible power outages this weekend, local city buildings and nonprofits are opening their doors as warming shelters. Here is a running list of places where people can go to safely warm up and rest. The list will be updated as more are announced.
Dallas Public Libraries and Recreation Centers are open during regular hours as warming and charging stations.
The Office of Homeless Solutions provides help for unsheltered individuals in Dallas.
Austin Street Center at 2929 Hickory St., Dallas has opened its temporary shelter to provide warmth, meals, blankets, medical care, and a shuttle service to those in need. Call 214-428-4242 for more information.
The Salvation Army has several warming stations available across Dallas, Tarrant, and Denton Counties. They'll provide shelter and warmth, food and drink, emotional and spiritual care, and additional supplies to anyone in need. Locations are:
- In Dallas County, the Garland Corps Community Center (451 W. Avenue D, Garland) and Carr P. Collins Social Service Center (5302 Harry Hines Blvd.)
- In Tarrant County, the Arlington Corps Community Center (712 W. Abram St., Arlington) and J.E. & L.E. Mabee Social Service Center (1855 E. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth)
- In Denton County, the Denton Corps Community Center (1508 E. McKinney St., Denton) and Lewisville Corps Community Center (880 Fox Ave., Lewisville)
- First United Methodist Church, 407 N. Mesquite St. Open on dates when overnight temperatures reach 32 degrees or less for four or more consecutive hours.
- Nations Church Arlington, 1013 W. Park Row Drive. Open continuously from noon Friday-Monday as both a warming center and an overnight shelter.
- All Arlington Public Library locations and recreation centers are open to the public for warming, in designated areas, during standard operating hours.
- The Arlington Animal Services Shelter accepts pets of homeless individuals as capacity allows.