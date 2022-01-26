High-tech sports bar with walls of taps opens at buzzy Lewisville mall

A new sports bar with a lot of extras is opening in Lewisville. Called iCompete, it features augmented reality versions of "sports" including simulated golf, baseball, digitized darts, axe-throwing, and immersive-tech billiards.

According to a release, it'll open in February at Lewisville's Music City Mall, at 2405 S. Stemmons Fwy. #200.

The release describes iCompete as a hybrid sporting venue and sports bar with entertainment, food, and private functions, including corporate and charity events.

There are two bars: a main bar featuring a 20-foot LED TV, and a mixology bar, with a wall of 40 taps where you can pour your own beer and wine.

Features include:

8 augmented reality golf simulators

6 batting cage simulators

10 digitized dart boards

8 axe-throwing lanes

2 immersive tech pool tables

2 cocktail bars

There's also a food menu, created by John Franke, former corporate chef for FrontBurner (Haywire, Velvet Taco, Whiskey Cake, Mexican Sugar). iCompeteX's executive chef is Phil Hoy.

It's a global menu dubbed "WTF", which stands for Wings, Tacos, & Flatbreads, featuring tacos, flatbreads, wings, and sushi.

iCompete was founded by Bill Choung, a PGA Tour instructor and VR whiz who also founded CompuGolf Center in Carrollton, which offers lessons and training for golfers.

Grand opening weekend will begin on Friday, February 11.

Is Music City Mall the center of the universe? Maybe. They're already home to a store dedicated to plushies, and will soon be home to a restaurant dedicated to all things corned beef.