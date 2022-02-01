Meet 2 hot stars of Yellowstone and 1883 in Fort Worth this week

Two stars of TV's hottest shows on the planet, Yellowstone and 1883, are making quick appearances at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, and the public is invited to meet-and-greet them.

According to a January 31 Facebook post by FWSSR, Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler in Yellowstone, and Eric Nelsen, who plays Ennis in 1883, will be available for autographs on February 1 and 2.

"This is your personal invitation to meet cast members of Yellowstone and 1883 at the Stock Show!" they say in the post. "Autograph sessions are scheduled for: Tuesday (Feb 1) and Wednesday (Feb. 2)."

Here's the schedule and location information they reveal:

4:30-6 pm - Amon G. Carter Exhibits Hall (Yellowstone Booth – So. End of Aisle 700).

6:30-7:30 pm - Dickies Arena – FWSSR PRORODEO Tournament (Rodeo Ticket Required) Dickies Arena Concourse Adjacent to Sec. 113.

1883, the prequel to Yellowstone, was filmed in and around Fort Worth late last summer. Creator Taylor Sheridan lives in Weatherford. It is currently streaming on Paramount+.

The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is winding up its 2022 run on February 5.