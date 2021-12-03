Official 1883 trailer debuts with killer line about Fort Worth

The official trailer for Yellowstone prequel 1883 dropped on Friday, December 3 — and it includes one killer line about Fort Worth.

Creator Taylor Sheridan's Paramount+ series, which was shot around DFW last summer, premieres on December 19. It's being billed as one of the buzziest new shows of the year.

1883 follows Yellowstone's Dutton family "as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America," Paramount+ says. "The series is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana."

The series stars country supercouple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as patriarch and matriarch James and Margaret Dutton; Hollywood legend Sam Elliott as Shea Brennan, described as "a tough-as-nails, handsome cowboy with immense sadness in his past;" and Isabel May as the Duttons' teenage daughter and the series' narrator.

And then there's Billy Bob Thornton, who portrays U.S. Marshal Jim Courtright. In the new trailer, he declares, "There's only one killer in Fort Worth, and that's me."

The trailer includes lots of shoot-em-up action on horseback, scenes of townspeople in what appears to be the "Old West" set in the Fort Worth Stockyards, fires, wagon trains, and — oh hey, is that Tim and Faith in the bathtub? Steamy.

In late summer, the Hollywood cast and crew rolled into Granbury, Fort Worth, and areas near Sheridan's private Weatherford ranch. Local fans made a sport of following the stars around town, posting glimpses on social media and generating local buzz.

Speaking of sport, a few members of the Yellowstone cast, plus Sheridan, are scheduled to appear at the The Careity Celebrity Cutting event at 7:30 pm Friday, December 3 at Fort Worth's Will Rogers Memorial Coliseum. According to WFAA, cast members will include Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton), Jefferson White (Jimmy), and Forrie J. Smith (Lloyd). More information and tickets here.

Now, without further ado, here's the official 1883 trailer: