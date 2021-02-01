Dallas' 2021 St. Patrick's Day Parade is canceled for 'obvious reasons'

Dallas' annual St. Patrick's Day parade will not be taking place in 2021, due to COVID-19.

Organizers, including primary financial supporter Mark Cuban, said that the 2021 parade would not be taking place due to what Cuban said was "obvious reasons."

Cuban and Jorge Levy, board member of the Greenville Avenue Area Business Association and owner of Desperados Mexican Restaurant, made the announcement via a Facebook post on January 31.

"I'm sorry to announce that this year's 2021 Greenville Avnue St. Patrick's Day Parade is going to be canceled for obvious reasons," Cuban said in the post. "But I am excited to say that in 2022, we will be back in style and bigger and better than ever so get your floats ready get your green beer ready, it is ON in [raises eyes] 15 months. So be ready and see you then."

The 2020 parade was also canceled. March 2020 — that's right when the virus began to turn our world upside down.

Levy recalled that "back in 2012, we almost lost the parade because of a lack of sponsor," before Cuban came to the rescue.

He’s donated $50,000 to the parade every year since.