Miranda Lambert returns to stage for 3-night concert event in DFW

Country music superstar Miranda Lambert will play three concerts in April as part of Billy Bob's Texas' epic 40th anniversary celebration, the Fort Worth venue announced February 8.

The three-night, in-person event marks Lambert's first concerts since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic nearly a year ago.

“First concert in over a year. Texas, I can’t wait to come home,” the Lindale, Texas native posted on Instagram.

Lambert's appearance is part of Billy Bob's Texas' monthlong anniversary celebration, which includes country stars of multiple generations.

The honky tonk officially opened on April 1, 1981, and they will celebrate on that exact date with an appearance by The Gatlin Brothers, who had their biggest success in the 1980s. They will be followed by two concerts on April 2 and 3 by Hank Williams, Jr., the son of a legendary singer who became one himself thanks a string of top 10 albums in the '70s, '80s, and '90s, and his longtime position as the singer of the Monday Night Football anthem.

Not as well known but no less successful is the Texas band Midland, which will play April 8-10. The band out of Dripping Springs has found almost immediate popularity in the genre, going to No. 2 on the Billboard country charts with their 2017 debut album, On the Rocks, and then vaulting to the top with their follow-up, 2019's Let It Roll.

Next up will be Dwight Yoakam, who'll perform April 15-17. Yoakam has experienced more sustained success than anybody else on the 40th anniversary roster, notching three straight No. 1 albums in the '80s, and staying in the top 10 with all but a handful of albums throughout his career, including 2016's Swimmin' Pools, Movie Stars....

Befitting her status as one of the biggest current stars in country music, Lambert will round out the month of performances with three concerts, April 22-24. Since going to No. 1 on the Billboard country charts in 2005 with her sophomore album, Kerosene, Lambert has maintained her popularity, hitting the same heights with her subsequent six albums, including 2019's Wildcard.

Later this year, Lambert will be inducted into Fort Worth's National Cowgirl Hall of Fame — a ceremony that was set for April 27 at Dickies Arena, but recently postponed to October 26 to ensure the wellbeing of all involved, the museum said.

Tickets for all but the Lambert concerts at Billy Bob's are now on sale at billybobstexas.com.

Tickets for the Lambert concerts, $50-$200, will go on pre-sale on February 10, and on sale to the general public on February 12.

All shows will take place in person. Billy Bob's is currently open at limited capacity, and mask-wearing is enforced. Read more about its COVID-19 protocols here.