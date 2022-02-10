These are the 9 best things to do in Dallas this weekend

This weekend in and around Dallas will be mostly focused on local organizations, including events featuring classical music, theater, art, and ballet. There will also be appearances by two national touring comedians and a pop-up interactive museum in honor of Black History Month.

Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this weekend.

Thursday, February 10

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Pinchas Zukerman

Normally the Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents one program at the same venue for a few days, but they'll change it up this week while welcoming violinist Pinchas Zukerman. Zukerman and cellist Amanda Forsyth will play with the full orchestra at Meyerson Symphony Center on Thursday, followed by a concert on Friday at Caruth Auditorium at SMU, where the two musicians will be joined by members of the DSO. Finally on Sunday, Zukerman will be joined by members of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and Meadows School music faculty for another concert at Caruth Auditorium.

Russell Peters: Act Your Age World Tour

Canadian comedian Russell Peters holds the distinction of being the first comedian to get a Netflix stand-up special with 2013's Notorious. He's gone on to have another Netflix special and one for Amazon Prime Video, starred in a variety of movies and TV shows, and toured the world. Peters will be at Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie as part of his Act Your Age World Tour, in which he gives his hilarious takes on cancel culture, aging, and the current state of the world.

Friday, February 11

The BLK Experience Museum

The BLK Experience Museum is an innovative pop-up museum dedicated to celebrating Black lives and Black excellence. Taking place at Urban Arts Center on weekends through February 27, visitors will be transported into the Black experience at this fully immersive popup art gallery. Guests will be able to step onto the stage of the world-famous Cotton Club, dive into the Black hair mosh pit, journey through the history of Black Dallas, and more.

Cara Mia Theatre Co. presents Luchadora!

When an old pink lucha libre mask is discovered, an inspiring journey of cultural identity and family traditions unfolds. In Luchadora!, a young Lupita is about to unmask a big family secret. When she decides to pursue her dreams of becoming a luchadora, she soon finds it difficult keeping her secret from her father. The play, presented by Cara Mia Theatre at Latino Cultural Center through Sunday, is a moving story of a young girl who defies traditional roles of women and breaks personal barriers through her determination.

Improv Addison present Joel Kim Booster

Joel Kim Booster is an LA-based comedian and writer who you might have heard as a panelist on NPR's Wait, Wait, Don't Tell Me. He cares deeply about cats, appointment television, various feuds, and other useless stuff. He starred as Jun Ho in NBC’s Sunnyside and has written for Big Mouth, The Other Two, Billy On The Street, and others. He'll perform twice on Friday and twice on Saturday at Improv Addison.

Avant Chamber Ballet presents "Bach, Brahms, and Bartok"

Avant Chamber Ballet presents a trilogy of epic ballets with live music. The production will include Brahms Trio, a famous musical trio performed by violinist Lauren Haseltine, pianist Mikhail Berestnev, and horn Kevin Haseltine; George Balanchine's Concerto Barocco, music made visible as two ballerinas each depict one of the instrumental soloists in Bach’s virtuosic double violin concerto; and a world premiere by Katie Puder with music by Bela Bartok. There will be performances on Friday and Saturday at Moody Performance Hall.

Texas Ballet Theater presents "A Tchaikovsky Evening"

Texas Ballet Theater presents "A Tchaikovsky Evening," a mixed repertoire production featuring George Balanchine’s iconic Serenade and two world premieres — Star Crossed by Ben Stevenson and Violin Concerto in D by TBT Associate Artistic Director Tim O’Keefe. There will be four performances through Sunday at Wyly Theatre before the production heads to Fort Worth next weekend.

Saturday, February 12

Crow Museum of Asian Art presents Jooyoung Choi: "Songs of Resilience From the Tapestry of Faith" opening day

The Crow Museum of Asian Art of The University of Texas at Dallas will present JooYoung Choi: "Songs of Resilience from the Tapestry of Faith." The exhibit will feature the works of the Houston-based multidisciplinary artist whose paintings, videos, sculptures, animations, music, and installations merge the autobiographical with the fantastical. The exhibition, on display through September 4, marks the third and final offering of the museum’s Texas Asian Women Artists series, which focuses on contemporary issues both in Texas and abroad, giving voice to complex, humanized stories of identity, place, tradition and modernity.

Teatro Dallas presents 20th International Performance Festival

Teatro Dallas' 20th International Performance Festival will be broken up into two weekends, starting on Saturday with Pastor’s Paradox, featuring a jazz quartet led by Aruán Ortiz. The production, taking place at Latino Cultural Center, is an original work inspired by the political life and vision of Martin Luther King, Jr. in five movements. Ortiz is a pianist, violist, and composer, and has been an active figure in the progressive jazz and avant garde scene in the US for more than 15 years. A different production, Las Sillas, will take place on February 19 and 20.