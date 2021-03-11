These are the 9 best things to do in Dallas this weekend

While many events in and around Dallas have either been postponed or canceled during the coronavirus pandemic, organizations have pivoted to virtual or socially distanced events to continue offering the masses some entertainment while we need it the most.

Below are the best ways to spend your free time. While not every event is out of the house, they all promise to provide a nice distraction from the everyday life. Need ideas for things to do during spring break week? Check out this story.

Thursday, March 11

Ochre House Theater presents Ghosts in the Kitchen: The Key to a Dark Lonely Night

Ochre House Theater presents Ghosts in the Kitchen, a series of storytelling through virtual theater as written and told by core company members. Next up will be The Key to a Dark Lonely Night, written and performed by Kevin Grammer. On a dark, lonely night during a storm, a scared, desperate man barricades himself in his kitchen, reminiscing about his past while unnerved by the current state of the world. The production will be available to stream at any time through March 21.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Mendelssohn & Schubert

The latest concert by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Katharina Wincor and featuring violinist James Ehnes, will include Anna Clyne's Stride, for string orchestra, Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto in E minor, and Schubert's Symphony No. 5 in B-flat major. There will be four performances through Sunday at the Meyerson Symphony Center.

Improv Addison presents Mark Normand

Through his relentlessly punchy writing and expert delivery, Mark Normand is quickly becoming one of the most talked about comedians on the scene. He most recently self-released a one-hour special, Out To Lunch, on YouTube. A veteran of the late night shows, Normand also has his own podcast, Tuesdays with Stories. He'll perform five times through Saturday at Improv Addison.

Friday, March 12

Mainstage Irving - Las Colinas presents Lives of the Saints

Lives of the Saints is a collection of six short plays by David Ives. A woman returns from the dead to reveal uncomfortable secrets. A friendship almost founders over a gift gone unappreciated. A washing-machine repairman falls in love with a picture-perfect washer. A man feels he never truly knew the woman who birthed him, and now that she’s gone, he’ll never get the chance. Or will he? A man runs into a fellow who seems to embody, with eerie specificity, the life he chose not to live. This collection of short plays is filled with thoughtfulness, silly wordplay, metaphysical questions, and dark humor. The production will be available to stream at any time through March 27.

Cas Haley in concert

Singer-songwriter Cas Haley first came to national attention in 2007 on season 2 of America's Got Talent, where he came in second place with his reggae-infused music. He followed up that strong showing with two well-received albums in 2008 and 2010, both of which reached the top 2 on Billboard reggae charts. He comes to Dallas in support of his upcoming new album, All the Right People.

Saturday, March 13

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

AT&T Stadium in Arlington will welcome back Monster Energy Supercross, the most competitive and highest-profile off-road motorcycle racing championship in the world today. Part aerial excitement, part high-speed chase, Supercross will bring two days of racing to a dirt track inside the football stadium. There will also be a free FanFest outside the venue, featuring race team rigs, Monster Energy exhibitions, photo opportunity set ups, food and beverages, and more. Ticketed patrons will be allowed to move between the FanFest perimeter and the stadium to watch qualifying at designated times.

Shinyribs in concert

After playing two solo shows at The Kessler in December, Kevin Russell returns to the venue for four shows with his band, Shinyribs. A Shinyribs show is an exaltation of spirit. It’s a hip-shaking, belly-laughing, soul-singing, song-slinging, down-home house party. All styles of American music are likely to be touched on, squeezed on, and kissed on by this world-class band. They will play two shows on both Saturday and Sunday.

Dallas Black Dance Theatre presents DBDT: Encore! Dancing Beyond Borders

The latest virtual production from Dallas Black Dance Theatre will feature Dr. Lorenzo “Rennie” Harris' Hate 2 Luv U, an intriguing blend of street-dance styles with house music based on current social themes; Tidal Intersections, a high-powered contemporary modern work for the full company by Polish-born choreographer Katarzyna Skarpetowska; and Nycole Ray's Opaque, a full company work that embodies movements that manifest a mysterious and majestic atmosphere. The production is available to stream at any time from 7 pm March 13 to 11:59 pm March 14.

Sunday, March 14

Dallas Summer Musicals presents Hershey Felder: Live from Florence

Dallas Summer Musicals will present the second production in the series Hershey Felder: Live from Florence, streamed live from Italy. The second of a trio of events, in which Felder will bring famous composers to life through storytelling and their works, is called Puccini, the story of the great composer’s scandalous life, his female characters, and how the real women in his life affected the women he created on stage. The concert will include music from La Bohème, Tosca, Turandot, and more.