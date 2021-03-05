Top adventures and events for an action-packed spring break staycation in Dallas-Fort Worth

If your usual spring break trip to the beach or ski slopes has been put on hold this year, don't worry. There's so much to do around Dallas-Fort Worth this month, you'll have no trouble planning a fun, action-packed staycation in your own backyard. Here are some top picks for spring break happenings — outdoor adventures, in-person activities, and even a few virtual events — so you can choose your own comfort level. By the way, you'll find many more listings in our searchable events calendar, here.

Outdoor adventures

Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary presents Zip Line Days, McKinney

Zip Line Days at Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary in McKinney give guests a chance to climb a 23-foot tree to the zip platform then proceed to a 487-foot zip line. Tickets are $12 per ride; reservations required. 1-4 pm March 12 and 21, April 3. (Ropes course also available.) www.heardmuseum.org/zipline-days.

Trinity Forest Adventure Park, Dallas

South Dallas aerial adventure park consists of high ropes courses for climbers and thrill-seekers. In addition to zip lines, courses include military-style obstacles like wobble bridges, tight ropes, ladders, and cargo nets. $14.95-$54.95; reservations required. Save $10 per person for weekday morning bookings during spring break with promo code SPRING21. Check height and weight requirements, sign waivers, and book at https://trinitytreetops.com.

TRWD Flyfest, Fort Worth

Called "a celebration of urban fishing on the Trinity River," Flyfest allows both beginning and expert anglers to wade in the river and fly fish for 1,800 pounds of Rainbow Trout and 3,000 Texas native fish. The festival also includes cooking demonstrations by Reata chef James Gaines, fishing demonstrations, beer and wine tastings, food trucks, live music, and more. The one-day-only event takes place 9 am-5 pm Saturday, March 13, along the Clear Fork waters of the Trinity River near the intersection of Bryant Irvin Road and River Park Drive, Fort Worth. Admission is free. https://trwdflyfest.com.

Stickwork at Fort Worth Botanic Garden

Throughout February, nationally acclaimed artist Patrick Dougherty and a team of volunteers twisted, weaved, and shaped sticks and twigs until they became a towering immersive garden sculpture called Stickwork. Guests can wander through the display (think: huge bird's nest) and snap Insta-worthy photos. Stickwork will stay on display for as long as Mother Nature allows. Check out the animal topiaries, and later this month, an explosion of 125,000 spring flowers — tulips daffodils, hyacinths, and more — expected to peak March 15-31 across from the cafe. Viewing is included with the price of general admission. The garden is open 8 am-5 pm daily. www.fwbg.org.

Flower fields

Dallas Arboretum presents Dallas Blooms: “America the Beautiful”

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden presents Dallas Blooms, the largest annual floral festival in the Southwest. With the theme “America the Beautiful,” the spring festival showcases 100 varieties of spring bulbs and more than 500,000 spring-blooming blossoms, thousands of azaleas, and hundreds of Japanese cherry trees. Each week, Dallas Blooms focuses on one of the six regions in the United States with food, music, flowers, and activities. The festival includes special events, live music on the weekends, and children’s activities. The Arboretum opens at 9 am daily; for admission and reservations, visit www.dallasarboretum.org.

Tulipalooza, Waxahachie

Tulipalooza is an annual charity fundraiser in Waxahachie specializing in tulips, and this year will take place in a field at the Waxahachie Civic Center from March 19-28. A quarter million tulip bulbs were imported from Holland. The event is a venture by Poston Gardens Foundation to raise money for scholarships at Daymark Living, a residential community for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, as well as 12 other nonprofits. Open rain or shine, 10 am-7 pm March 19-28. Tickets are $5-$20; https://tulipalooza.org.

Texas-Tulips, Pilot Point

Thousands of tulips are blooming right now at Texas-Tulips in Pilot Point, about an hour north of Dallas. Practice photography, snack on concessions, learn about varieties, and order bulbs to plant at home later this year. Best of all: The "U Pick Em" flower field allows visitors to pick and take home their own bouquet. Admission is $5 plus $2.50 per U-pick stem. Open daily, 10 am-8 pm. https://texas-tulips.com.

Ennis Bluebonnet Trails

Save the date: April 1. That's when the famous Ennis Bluebonnet Trails open for 2021. Closed last year due to COVID-19, the 40 miles of mapped trails will be open throughout April for leisurely drives and photo opps in bluebonnet fields. And yes, the bluebonnets survived last month's Texas winter storm; they're on track to peak the third weekend of April for the Ennis Bluebonnet Trails Festival, April 16-18. For more on spring bluebonnets and wildflowers in Ennis and throughout Texas, check out this story.

Arts & entertainment

The Concert Truck

Presented by Dallas Symphony Orchestra, The Concert Truck is a mobile concert venue that rolls around Dallas for outdoor concerts by pianists and other musicians. It proved so popular around the holidays, it came back this spring for an encore. Each show is free, family-friendly, socially distanced, and less than an hour long; follow the schedule at dallassymphony.org/the-concert-truck-residency. Upcoming shows:

March 13: Downtown Dallas, Inc., Main Street Garden (12 pm) and NorthPark Center (6 pm)

March 14: Turtle Creek Conservancy (2 pm)

March 17: University of Texas at Dallas (12 pm) and White Rock Ale House & Brewery (6 pm)

March 18: UT Southwestern Medical Center Frisco (12 pm) and NorthPark Center (7 pm)

March 19: Central Market Plano (12 pm)

Drive-in movie theaters

The hottest entertainment trend of summer 2020 is still going strong at local drive-ins that are open year-round. Load up the car and see a current release or a classic flick at these locations:

Amphibian Stage presents Packrat play and workshops

Set deep in the Sagebrush Desert, this visually stunning play from Concrete Temple Theatre contemplates humanity's relationship with the natural world through puppetry, projections, and an original score. The virtual show (appropriate for kids 8 and up) streams March 12-13; tickets are $10. A series of Packrat-themed, in-person workshops March 15-19 will get creative juices flowing. They're small, socially distanced, and available for ages 8-12, 13-17, and adults; information and registration here.

Avant Chamber Ballet presents Still Growing + 19th Amendment

Avant Chamber Ballet presents Madison Hicks’ Still Growing and Katie Puder’s 19th Amendment as part of their current virtual season. Still Growing is a response to our experiences in 2020 and features music by Max Richter. 19th Amendment commemorates the 100th anniversary of the ratification of a woman’s right to vote. The production will be available to stream at any time through June 30. Viewers have two options to purchase: They may rent the show for $30 and get 48 hours of access, or subscribe for $99 and get unlimited access to this performance and three other productions, including Nutcracker Sweets, which was released in December.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross at AT&T Stadium

Monster Energy Supercross is the most competitive and highest-profile off-road motorcycle racing championship in the world today. FanFest will feature the race team rigs, Monster Energy exhibitions, photo opportunity set ups, food and beverages, plus authentic Supercross and racer merchandise sold via contactless shopping. It takes place March 13, 16, and 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Tickets and more information here.

Museums and exhibits

Perot Museum of Nature and Science presents "The Science of Guinness World Records"

All around the world, people are pushing themselves to achieve new and amazing things. From the world’s smallest stop motion film to the most drum beats in 60 seconds to the most consecutive pinky pull-ups, the world is full of fascinating people achieving strange and incredible feats. The special exhibit "The Science of Guinness World Records" looks into the science behind these mesmerizing accomplishments. The just-opened exhibit will be on display through September 6; www.perotmuseum.org.

Galleria Dallas presents "She's Got the Look"

Flash back to the '80s at Galleria Dallas courtesy of the new fashion exhibition, "She’s Got the Look," a display of 1980s style with more than 50 looks and curated from some of Dallas’ most fashionable closets by Martini Consignment’s Ken Weber. The free exhibition, located in the space next to Sephora, focuses on designers from the ’80s like Thierry Mugler, Oscar de la Renta, Yves Saint Laurent, Bob Mackie, and more. It will remain on display through April 3; more information here.

Galleria Dallas presents "We Are History Makers: A Century of Girl Scouts"

Galleria Dallas and the Girl Scouts of North East Texas offer some other food for thought with an exhibit that not only celebrates the accomplishments of Girl Scouts across the centuries, but also provides cookies. Each weekend, local Girl Scout troops will man a drive-through booth where shoppers can buy cookies. The historic retrospective spans from 1912 to the present, with a visual timeline highlighting the history of Girl Scouts, as well as landmarks in the organization's history. The free exhibit runs from March 5-31.

Dallas Museum of Art presents "Frida Kahlo: Five Works" and more

The Dallas Museum of Art is now showing "Frida Kahlo: Five Works," which gives visitors the rare opportunity to see five exquisite works by the acclaimed Mexican painter Frida Kahlo. Also opening is "Devoted: Art and Spirituality in Mexico and New Mexico," which features devotional works drawn from the DMA’s Latin American collection. During spring break, the DMA is hosting free virtual activities, which can be found here. They are pegged to the exhibition "Cubism in Color: The Still Lifes of Juan Gris," which opens March 16.

Kimbell Art Museum presents "Queen Nefertari's Egypt"

The special exhibition "Queen Nefertari's Egypt" celebrates the wives of pharaohs of the New Kingdom Period (1550-1070 BC), when Egyptian civilization was at its height. Nefertari, whose name means "the most beautiful of them all," was the beloved royal wife of Pharaoh Ramesses II. Nefertari and other women are brought to life through approximately 230 exceptional objects, including statues, jewelry, vases, papyrus, steles, mummies, wooden coffins, and stone sarcophagi, as well as various items of daily life. The exhibition's last day is March 14; www.kimbellart.org.