Guinness World Records exhibit makes U.S. debut at Dallas' Perot Museum

The Perot Museum of Nature and Science will host the U.S. debut of The Science of Guinness World Records, a new exhibition that offers a look behind the marvels of the Guinness World Records.

Visitors will see what's behind record-breaking feats and that includes the physical and/or mental thresholds humans possess and the scientific principles that explain their feats.

Among the dozens of exhibits will be largest Pac-Man videogame and the smallest chess set. The exhibit will also include displays on speed drumming and a dance-a-thon.

The exhibit debuts on March 6 and will run all summer through September 6. It's presented by Highland Capital Philanthropies and supported locally by the Dallas Tourism Public Improvement District and, in part, by the City of Dallas Office of Cultural Affairs.

The exhibit will include a giant arcade where visitors can try their own hand at record breaking through a variety of interactive challenges, including reaction, hang time, balance, speed tag, hoop-it-up basketball, experiments, puzzles, fast fists punching walls, memory tests, and a kid's zone.

"Guests can learn about how their bodies react, focus and endure and how that knowledge can help them to become a record holder, too," says Perot Museum CEO Dr. Linda Silver in a statement.

Brace yourself for this record-breaking data:

The most drumbeats in one minute: 2,400 beats or 40 beats per second

The longest moustache ever: 14 feet, eeeuuu

The most consecutive pinky pull-ups: 36

The exhibition celebrates some of the quirkier Guinness World Records title holders, from bubble-blowers to stackers of cups, wine glasses, and bowling balls. Kids can crawl through the capybara (IE the largest rodent) house, while all ages can walk through the tallest man’s door or try to squeeze through the smallest couple's door.

"What we're hoping to do is show people that as shocking as these accomplishments are, it’s not magic," says John Corcoran, the exhibit's traveling director. "It's science. If one person can achieve the incredible, so can you. We want to inspire people of all ages to throw out their limiting beliefs and push themselves to achieve what the world tells them is impossible."

The Science of Guinness World Records is co-produced by Science North and Ripley's Entertainment, the entertainment and edutainment company founded by Robert Ripley.

Health requirements

To ensure the safety of guests and preserve social-distancing protocols, The Science of Guinness World Records will open with limited capacity, regular disinfections, social distancing, hand sanitizer stations, and masks or face covering for everyone 3 and up.

Tickets

General admission is $20 for adults (13-64), $13 for youth (2-12), and $18 for seniors (65+). The Science of Guinness World Records requires a surcharge of $8 for adults (13-64) and seniors (65+), $6 for youth (2-12) and free for children under 2. Member tickets for The Science of Guinness World Records are $5 for all age levels. Tickets are timed entry and available on a first-come, first-served basis. To avoid sellouts, visitors are strongly encouraged to purchase advanced tickets at perotmuseum.org. Prices are subject to change.